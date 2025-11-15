Akon Arrested After Cybertruck Mishap

Bulky, obnoxious, and exorbitantly expensive, the Cybertruck seems tailor-made for the rich and famous.

Take the Grammy-winning R&B superstar Aliaune “Akon” Thiam, for example.

Last week, Akon was caught and arrested by police in Georgia after authorities executed a bench warrant for his failure to appear in court on a case involving a suspended license, according to TMZ.

The arrest was surprising, but it’s how he was caught was fascinating. Per CBS, police tracked him down using a network of Flock surveillance cameras, which flagged his white Cybertruck as it drove through the Atlanta suburbs.

Local police tracked the Cybertruck to a local auto shop called Tint World, where Akon was likely having the windows darkened.

Once on-scene, officers spotted someone who looked like the registered owner — Akon — standing nearby. He was arrested and spent roughly six hours in custody according to CBS, before he was released.

Earlier in September, police issued the international superstar a citation for an earlier incident, where Akon became “stranded” in his Cybertruck, which had bricked in the middle of a busy roadway. At the time, Akon claimed the battery had died.

That was all well and good, but police also discovered his license had been expired since 2023, and the Cybertruck had no active liability insurance policy — which is mandated by law.

Whether police would have picked him up in a different car is a mystery — though with a white, street-illegal Cybertruck rumbling down the road, he was certainly drawing some attention to himself.

