When Karim Sawadogo pulled over next to a Denver Police car late on Halloween night of 2023, he issued them a challenge: "take me to jail."

A native of Burkina Faso, Sawadogo had been an Uber driver in the Denver area for nearly seven years, clocking over 20,000 rides. That gig came to a screeching halt when a rider reported him for allegedly driving under the influence. Without investigation, Uber immediately suspended his account, depriving him of his primary source of income in a process known as deactivation, as we reported earlier this week.

Though he doesn't drink for religious reasons, Sawadogo says, he knew to immediately start a paper trail.

"I pulled up to these two officers," Sawadogo told us, "and said 'if I'm drunk, please tell me... you can take me to jail.'" He says the officers searched his car and administered him a roadside sobriety test. Instead of hauling him off for driving while intoxicated, they directed him to a 24-hour clinic to get a certified breathalyzer and drug test.

That was the start of an ordeal Sawadogo said lasted nearly nine months, plunging him into financial chaos.

Uber had provided steady work of more than 40 hours per week. After deactivation, Sawadogo says he had to rely on low-paying odd jobs and the generosity of friends to get by. "I just need a paycheck because I'm going to lose everything," he told us.

Even though Sawadogo filed a dispute through Uber's AI-powered "Review Center," the company's decision remained firm. After calling to check on his dispute several times a day for months, Sawadogo says the company blocked his phone number altogether, and locked him out of the Review Center.

Finally, his patience had run out. "I decided, I said hey, you know what, I’m just gonna go to California to see what those guys are doing," he said. Calling in favors and emptying what little remained in his bank account, he flew from Denver to San Francisco in search of answers from Uber headquarters itself.

There, too, he says a desk worker waved him off, even as he showed his documented test results. "Soon as he learned I'm from Colorado, he figured, 'this guy's not coming back'." Sawadogo says the worker told him to come back in a few days, which he did.

This time, there was someone else at the desk, who Sawadogo says took his info and unblocked his app so he could file another dispute. "I was so surprised, it only took him like 10 minutes to get me back," the driver said.

Though Karim Sawadogo is now back on the road after months of turmoil, his ordeal reflects the glaring lack of due process built into gig work.

Classified as an "independent contractor" using a third party app, Sawadogo's right to fair labor practice is close to nonexistent — Uber is under no obligation to show proof of Sawadogo's alleged DUI, or even to listen to his dispute. Legally speaking, it's no different than if Instagram suspended you for breaking its terms of use.

Though rideshare giants like Uber and Lyft rely on their drivers to rake in billions in revenue, the rideshare duopoly actively fights back against regulation meant to give vulnerable gig workers the same rights as other employees. On a national scale, it's spawning what labor researchers are calling a "deactivation crisis."

"When you rely on them as your main income, they don't care [about] your family," said Sawadogo, "they can just click you off."

