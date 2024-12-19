The mysterious drones seen over New York and New Jersey have a strange new fan — the queer erotica icon Chuck Tingle.

In a post on Bluesky, the pseudonymous sci-fi author of such hits as "Bury Your Gays" and "Trans Wizard Harriet Porber And The Bad Boy Parasaurolophus" announced that his latest "Tingler" would feature bisexual drones.

The synopsis for "Bisexually Pounded By The Mysterious New Jersey Drones," which uses Tingle's characteristic syntax to describe being "pounded" by anthropomorphized objects, describes main character Hank discovering the truth behind these strange sightings that have taken social media by storm.

"When two of these drones arrive at Hank’s door, the truth starts gradually falling into place," the book's description reads. "It seems there’s much more happening in the New Jersey skies than previously thought, and it’s more erotic — and bisexual — than anyone could’ve ever imagined."

"This erotic tale," the synopsis continues, "is 4,000 words of sizzling bisexual drone on human threesome action."

Though many of us are longtime fans of the author's bizarre meta-fiction that he's been spitting out at a rapid pace for a decade now, it seems lots of folks on Bluesky were not familiar with the Hugo Award-nominated Tingle's game.

"[I'm] concerned by how quickly he was able to write this," one user remarked. "Did he already have a rough draft before this news???"

After another user claimed that the autistic author's "process" is akin to "Mad Libs," the man himself responded in kind.

"Absolutely not," Tingle clapped back.

In case you're tempted to suggest that the author of hundreds of titles uses AI to put out so many self-published books, his own social media statements seem to suggest that like many creatives, he finds the idea of using bots to do human work equal parts humorous and offensive.

"When starting out, [I] had to make my own covers in specific way which now IMMEDIATELY evokes 'tingle' identity," he posted on Bluesky earlier this year. "Would my books have taken off if covers were just [AI] art that 'looked better'? OF COURSE NOT. [B]uds wouldve scrolled on."

"SO MUCH of artistry (but also branding and self promotion) is creating a visual identity," Tingle continued. "[Don't] make your identity 'generalized slop.'"

We obviously can't say definitively how exactly the author manages to put out books and novellas at such speed, but considering he's been doing it since way before ChatGPT was a thing, it seems that "Bisexually Pounded By The Mysterious New Jersey Drones" is just the latest example of his one-of-a-kind creativity.

