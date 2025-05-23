Johan Helberg is a retired museum director living out his days on the idyllic shores of Trondheim Fjord in Central Norway.

That relaxation was interrupted early Thursday morning, when he awoke to discover the bow of a 9,990-ton cargo ship had rammed through his backyard garden.

The vessel, registered as the NCL Salten out of Cyprus — a common legal tactic for shipping companies — was passing through the Trondheim when its helmsman allegedly fell asleep on the job, according to The New York Times.

Helberg slept soundly as the 135-meter ship ran aground, missing the cabin he calls home by mere meters. He didn't even realize what had happened until a neighbor woke him up.

"I was sleeping soundly, deeply," Helberg told local press, "and then I heard a dinging sound, which I wondered might be my doorbell. I thought, who in the world rings the doorbell at 5:45 in the morning? I looked out the window, and he said: 'Haven’t you seen the ship?'"

"It's completely surreal," the retiree reflected.

Luckily, the ship was at a crawl when it ran aground. No one was hurt on land, and the ship's crew — a complement of 16 Russian and Ukrainian sailors, along with one Norwegian captain — were no worse for the wear.

"There [was] some commotion, but a slow rumble and not a bang," Halberg told Norsk rikskringkasting AS (NRK), a Norwegian state media company.

The Salten is what's known as a Baltic "feeder," a short-range cargo vessel meant to navigate narrow waterways that larger ships can't.

Of course, even feeders tend to stick to the deeper portions of the fjord, according to Helberg. "We don't usually see ships right outside our living room window, so this is especially strange," he said.

The ship's second mate, a Ukrainian man, has been charged with negligence, according to NRK. The ship's captain is also being questioned as a criminal suspect.

The Salten remains grounded at the time of writing, and maritime authorities say they're working with geological engineers to assess the prospects of freeing it from the muddy shore. An evacuation notice was issued to three residents nearby, as the ships crash triggered landslides.

As the grounding happened at high tide, refloating the Salten will be easier said than done. A tugboat pull has already failed to make a dent, and authorities are reportedly considering whether to offload the cargo for the beginning of a long-term operation.

"It's stood on the land quite emphatically, it went ashore at high tide, and it's not close to being lifted off. There will be no higher tide," Helberg told NRK of the situation. "So here it will stay."

Still, the retiree was in high spirits, all things considered.

"No irreparable damage has been done, so I can enjoy the absurdity of the situation," he said. "It's not often you see a ship stuck on the shore where you've been swimming your whole life."

More on Maritime Disasters: After Elon Musk Promised Cybertrucks Could Function as Boats, One Fell Into a Harbor for a Perfect Test