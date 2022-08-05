Hearing aids under $100 save money and restore your ability to interact with the world. While these hearing aids aren’t custom fit and lack some of the functionality of $1,000 models, they can improve hearing in select situations without the need for a long-term payment plan.

These affordable hearing aids offer a comfortable fit, volume control, and sufficient battery life for extended use. Some come with a rechargeable battery and may offer noise-cancelling or tinnitus-masking features. Your budget, fit preferences, and degree of hearing loss should all factor into your final decision. We’ve done the research to provide you with the best hearing aids under $100, including a shopping guide to point you toward the key considerations.

— Best Overall: Britzgo Digital Hearing Amplifier

— Best Budget: HSKLOCK Hearing Aids (BTE)

— Best for Tinnitus: Autiphon Rechargeable Hearing Aids AT108

— Best Invisible: HSKLOCK Hearing Aids

— Best Smartphone-Connected: Earup Rechargeable Bluetooth Hearing Aids

How We Chose the Best Hearings Under $100

There are a few things you have to give up when shopping for low-cost hearing aids. While inexpensive hearing aids are a treatment for hearing loss, you don’t have to work with an audiologist to access them. Our research shows that budget-friendly, top-rated hearing aids can make a big difference in your hearing.

Specifically, we looked at a range of considerations.

Battery Life: Battery life varies from a few hours up with rechargeable models up to 500 hours with replaceable battery models. We looked for models that balanced battery life with helpful features and effective sound amplification.

Ease of Charging: For many people, rechargeable models that come with a charging stand or case are easier to manage than those with replaceable batteries, however, replaceable batteries don’t need to charge every eight hours. Consequently, we included both types on our list.

Fit Options: Behind-the-ear (BTE) and in-the-ear (ITE) are the two options at this price. We considered the fit, type, and comfort to pick the best cheap hearing aid.

Features: Extra features can include tinnitus-masking, noise-cancelling, or Bluetooth connectivity. We considered both the included features, how well those features worked in practice, and how those features affected the battery life.

Best Hearing Aids Under $100: Reviews and Recommendations

Best Overall: Britzgo Digital Hearing Amplifier

Battery and Beyond. Britzgo

Why It Made The Cut: The Britzgo’s digital chip amplifies and keeps going for up to 500 hours, making this the best hearing aid under $100.

Specs:

— Type: BTE

— Battery Life: 500 hours per battery

— Noise-Cancelling/Noise Reduction: No

Pros:

— Oversized buttons are easy to use

— Ambidextrous hearing tube works for either ear

— Four modes let you adjust the volume and angle to customize for the situation

Cons:

— Difficult to use in noisy conditions

The Britzgo Digital Hearing Amplifier (model BHA-220) is one of the best affordable options on the market for a few reasons, starting with the oversized buttons. The difficulty of making mode and volume adjustments on a tiny hearing aid often causes frustration. The oversized buttons on this model are easier to find and make adjustments by touch. The onboard buttons include mode, volume, and on/off. The four modes give you slightly different settings for the variety of situations you’re likely to run across.

An ambidextrous earpiece fits over the ear and into the ear canal of either the left or right ear, making it a great option for those who may only use a hearing aid in specific situations. For example, if the person you’re talking to is on one side, you can switch the hearing aid to that side.

Despite having four modes, the differences between them can be imperceptibly subtle in some situations, which leads to the weakness of this model. There isn’t a setting that works well in a busy, noisy environment, as it tends to amplify all sounds rather than amplifying voices and reducing background noise.

Less Noise, Better Sound. HSKLOCK

Why They Made The Cut: Digital noise cancelling makes these low-priced hearing aids a bargain worth buying.

Specs:

— Type: BTI

— Battery Life: Advertises 500 hours but not consistent in performance

— Noise-Cancelling/Noise Reduction: Yes

Pros:

— Affordable price

— Noise-cancelling technology

— Comes with additional batteries

— Simple volume control

Cons:

— Can go through a single battery in 10 hours

The HSKLOCK Hearing Aids (BTE) contain noise-cancelling technology that helps them to work better than many cheap hearing aids. Noise-cancelling helps you focus on conversations or the TV without getting overwhelmed by background noise. The HSKLOCKs have simple manual controls to adjust the volume to one of six levels. The buttons are easy to find and manipulate for those who may have dexterity issues, and this model can be fitted with third-party ear tips for a better fit. However, most users find them comfortable to wear all day.

The low price of this model also includes two extra batteries, however, how long those batteries will last is a bit up to chance. They’re advertised at 500 hours, but most users get far less than that with a typical battery. Unfortunately, the batteries aren’t rechargeable, so you’ll need extras on hand.

Best for Tinnitus: Autiphon Rechargeable Hearing Aids AT108

Mask the Ring. Autiphon

Why They Made The Cut: The Autiphon’s tinnitus-masking mode uses white noise to drown ringing in the ears so you can focus on where you’re at and what you’re doing.

Specs:

— Type: ITE

— Battery Life: 45 hours

— Noise-Cancelling/Noise Reduction: No

Pros:

— Discrete size

— Three modes, including tinnitus mode

— Excellent 45-hour battery life

Cons:

— Tap controls can be difficult for some people to use

— Costs over $100

The Autiphon Rechargeable Hearing Aids AT108 have a special mode just for masking tinnitus. We have to point out that technically these hearing aids are over $100, but if you need tinnitus masking, this is about as inexpensive as you’re going to find. The AT108s use white noise to mask the sound of ringing, leaving you free to carry on conversations. The two other included modes are “regular” and “noisy environment” modes designed for restaurants and events when music, voices, and background noise can overwhelm your hearing aids.

Each two-hour charge offers up to 45 hours of running time. They charge in a case similar to earbuds, so they’re easy to carry with you while traveling or away from home for the day. This model has smart operation in that they automatically turn on when you take them out of the case. The touch controls are both a convenience and a potential weakness. Volume changes require taps of different lengths, which can be confusing and difficult to control until you get used to the hearing aids.

Best Invisible: HSKLOCK Hearing Aids

Discreet Hearing Help. HSKLOCK

Why They Made The Cut: HSKLOCK Hearing Aids’ discreet design makes them less obvious, and they’ve got noise-reduction technology that helps you focus on the important sounds in your life.

Specs:

— Type: ITE

— Battery Life: 500 hours

— Noise-Cancelling/Noise Reduction: Yes

Pros:

— Includes three ear tip sizes for a better fit

— Noise-reduction technology improves conversation and television watching

— Includes four replacement batteries

Cons:

— Can be difficult to remove and replace batteries

The HSKLOCK Hearing Aids’ ITE design and flesh color keeps them well hidden. Most invisible hearing aids require a custom fitting, but the HSKLOCK hearing aids come with three sizes of ear tips to help you get a better fit while saving money. Every ear is different, and this way you can even use different-sized tips for each ear if needed. Once you’ve found the right tip, you wiggle the hearing aids into place until they’re secure and comfortable.

These hearing aids contain a digital noise reduction chip that helps reduce background noise, making it easier to carry on conversations and hear the television. A manual volume dial that’s easy to find adjusts to one of six levels. HSKLOCK includes four replacement batteries, each lasting up to 500 hours. If your fingers lack dexterity though, changing the batteries in these small hearing aids can be difficult.

Best Smartphone-Connected: Earup Rechargeable Bluetooth Hearing Aids

Hearing Aids With More. Earup

Why They Made The Cut: The Earups look and function like earbuds, letting you adjust treble and bass settings and change modes to customize how you hear.

Specs:

— Type: ITE

— Battery Life: Eight hours

— Noise-Cancelling/Noise Reduction: Yes

Pros:

— Three hearing enhancement programs

— Bluetooth connectivity

— Can take telephone calls

— Touch controls

Cons:

— Can have pairing issues

The Earup Rechargeable Bluetooth Hearing Aids are technically above the $100 threshold, but you have to go above $100 to get Bluetooth connectivity. The accompanying app adds considerable value by letting you adjust treble and bass to customize the settings. It’s also through the app that you can change the hearing enhancement settings to one of three modes — general, noise reduction, and noise reduction plus. While there are touch controls on the hearing aids, the app makes it easier to make fine adjustments without needing to take your hearing aids out.

In addition to great hearing enhancement and noise reduction, the Earups function as Bluetooth earbuds. They can take calls, play music, and be used to activate Siri. Some people prefer them because they’re disguised as earbuds, and others just appreciate the added functionality at a price that’s hard to pass by. As a potential downside, the hearing aids have been known to have pairing issues.

Things to Consider Before Buying Hearing Aids Under $100

Hearing Aid Type

At this price range, there are two main types of hearing aids available — in-the-ear (ITE) and behind-the-ear (BTE).

ITE hearing aids are either half or full shell. A full-shell model fills the bowl-shaped area of the ear, while a half-shell fills the lower half. These models aren’t invisible, but they are less conspicuous than a BTE model. Some are Bluetooth-compatible, connecting to an app for volume and mode controls. Others have manual dials settings control.

BTE hearing aids fit behind the ear with a tube or wire and an earpiece at the end that fits inside the ear canal. These larger hearing aids often have more features and better battery life because of their larger size. However, they’re more conspicuous than ITE models.

Battery Life

There’s a lot of variation in battery life within this price range. Some models with rechargeable batteries may only last eight hours, making them more appropriate for specific situations rather than all-day wear. Others can last a few days to a week or more. Replaceable batteries offer the longest continual wear times, but rechargeable batteries are often easier to deal with because you don’t have to remove and replace tiny batteries.

Think about when and where you want to wear your hearing aids. If you only need them for social situations or when watching television, you don’t necessarily need hundreds of hours of battery life. On the other hand, if you’re planning to wear the hearing aids full-time, more battery life means you’ll want to opt for less charging and battery replacement.

Extra Features

Noise-Cancelling: Cheap hearing aids that work often have some kind of noise-cancelling technology. For some, it’s a technology that’s similar to noise-cancelling headphones that use sound waves to cancel other noises. Others may have digital-noise reduction chips or feedback suppression to prevent screeches and whistles.

Tinnitus Masking: Tinnitus or ringing in the ears can make it difficult to hear, even if you don’t have hearing problems. Hearing aids with tinnitus masking have technology that covers the sounds of ringing and helps amplify other noises.

Bluetooth Capabilities: There are only a few hearing aids under $100 with Bluetooth capabilities and honestly, most worth owning are over the $100 threshold. These models have an accompanying app where you can control volume and make adjustments to any extra features. Some companies may offer tech support through the app as well.

Rechargeable Batteries: Replacing batteries in a hearing aid can be difficult because both the batteries and the hearing aids are small. Rechargeable batteries can save you from this hassle. These models typically come with either a single charging station for two hearing aids or a separate charging station for each hearing aid. Typically, you should expect charging times to fall between one and a half to six hours.

FAQs

Q: How much do hearing aids cost?

Most of these hearing aids cost under $100 with a couple of exceptions, but generally hearing aids can range from around $40 (from our best budget pick) to several thousand dollars.

Q: Where do I recycle my hearing aid?

There are some nonprofit organizations that accept used hearing aid donations. There may be local groups in your geographical area, or you can start with the Starkey Hearing Foundation. This foundation accepts donations and connects hearing aids with those in need.

Q: Do inexpensive hearing aids really work?

There are top-rated hearing aids that fall into the budget category, but you should keep your expectations realistic. These hearing aids aren’t custom fit, nor will they be entirely invisible. However, they can amplify sound and offer better hearing when used in appropriate situations.

Q: How long do hearing aids last?

The best cheap hearing aids will last between two to three years, however, many factors affect a hearing aid's lifespan. The length of time they’re worn each day and the conditions that they’re worn in can all impact and shorten their life.

Q: Which is better: in-the-ear or behind-the-ear hearing aids?

In-the-ear hearing aids are more discrete and less noticeable. Behind-the-ear hearing aids typically offer a better battery life and more features because they can house a larger battery and more technology. That doesn’t necessarily make one better than the other, but one might be better for you and your personality or circumstances.

Final Thoughts on Hearing Aids Under $100

The Britzgo Digital Hearing Amplifiers’ battery life and ambidextrous earpiece put them at the top. Oversized buttons make it easy to make adjustments while you’re wearing them and move through different sound environments. If you’re looking for something in the extreme budget category, the HSKLOCK Hearing Aids (BTE) are simple, affordable, and let you make manual adjustments as needed.

This post was created by a non-news editorial team at Recurrent Media, Futurism’s owner. Futurism may receive a portion of sales on products linked within this post.