The best gaming headsets under $100 prove you don’t have to spend big for great, immersive sound. While gamers may be more obsessed with fast keyboards, ergonomic gamepads, and big curved OLED screens, nothing beats a good headset when it comes to really getting your head in the game. Great audio can be just as immersive as great graphics, and luckily, you don’t have to break the bank to tap into this often-overlooked magic. Here’s a selection of the best gaming headsets under $100.

— Best Overall: Razer Kraken Gaming Headset

— Best for PlayStation: PULSE 3D Wireless Headset

— Best for Xbox: SteelSeries Arctis 3 All-Platform Gaming Headset

— Best Wireless: HyperX Cloud Stinger Core Wireless Gaming Headset

— Best Budget: Iogear Kaliber Gaming Headset

How We Picked the Best Gaming Headsets Under $100

Are gaming headsets under $100 as good as the ones that run hundreds of dollars? It’s hard to say. However, if you’re willing to make a few compromises, the tradeoffs in features may be more than worth it to your bank account. Here are a few things we considered when picking out the best gaming headsets under $100.

Sound Quality: With any audio device, sound quality is paramount. No matter how cozy or user-friendly a headset is, it simply isn’t worth the bargain if the sound is crummy. These headsets may not always provide the highest fidelity, but they’ll be used to play “Fortnite” and “Call of Duty,” not listen to Steely Dan. However, if a gaming headset can double as a device for easy listening, all the better.

Microphone: It’s not uncommon for a headset to cheap out on mic quality. After all, online gaming doesn’t typically require your mic to make you come in super clear, considering you’ll mostly be barking orders and commands to allies or insults at enemies. And the truth is, a gaming microphone doesn’t need to be all that great. But if it’s above average or even fantastic, that’s an impressive feat at this price point.

Comfortability: After sound quality, headsets should, above all, be comfortable to wear. If they feel cumbersome to wear or aren’t cozy around the ears, there’s a good chance that you’ll never actually put them on, thus wasting the modest investment you made in them. Every head is different of course. But the best gaming headsets under $100 will be nearly universal, comfort-wise anyway.

Connectivity: Good, even great devices occasionally live and die by how well they connect and stay connected to PCs, smart devices, and game consoles. Connecting a gaming headset via Bluetooth should be quick, easy, and stable. If you can connect to multiple devices at once and switch between them with a simple button press, the purchase may be worth it on that dependability alone. Of course, nothing beats the stability of a wired connection, and having the option to connect via either type of connection is always good.

Best Gaming Headsets Under $100: Reviews and Recommendations

Best Overall: Razer Kraken Gaming Headset

Great Value. Razer

Why It Made The Cut: Versatility meets dependability with this lightweight and immersive headset.

Specs:

— Dimensions: ‎7.87 inches W x 6.69 inches H x 1.55 inches D

— Weight: 11.4 ounces

— Connection Type: Wired

— Compatible Devices: Xbox One, Xbox Series S/X, PS4/5, Windows, Mac, Mobile

Pros:

— Wide device compatibility

— Cooling ear cushions

— Powerful, clear sound

Cons:

— Finicky volume dial

Razer Kraken is the best overall gaming headset because of the surprising level of quality and performance given its under $100 price point.

Large 50mm audio drivers provide clear, crisp sound, whether you’re playing “Elden Ring” or listening to a podcast while you get some real work done. The cooling gel ear cushions help keep your ears from getting uncomfortable and sweaty even as the competition heats up. Thick leatherette cushions provide some serious noise isolation, providing a fair amount of immersion, which is almost unheard of at this price range. And because not everyone is into the whole voice chat thing, Razer Kraken Gaming Headset lets you retract the noise-isolating microphone. Because it’s wired, it’s compatible with just about every single device, whether it’s legacy or next-gen. It’s even available in five flashy colors, and optional cat ears, if you’re into that sort of thing. The long cord provides a fair amount of freedom, but the volume dial on the cord is a little less than ideal. Slight movements like reaching for a gamepad or grabbing a sip of a nearby beverage may brush against the dial, which will turn your volume up or down depending on which way you’re moving. If you keep that in mind, it’s still a fantastic gaming headset under $100.

Best for PlayStation: PULSE 3D Wireless Headset

Unimaginable Immersion. Sony

Why It Made The Cut: Pulse 3D is essential for tapping into the PlayStation 5’s immersive next-gen sound.

Specs:

— Dimensions: 8.4 inches W x 7.5 inches H x 3.6 inches D

— Weight: 10.3 ounces

— Connection Type: USB Wireless, Wired

— Compatible Devices: PS4/5, Windows, Ma

Pros:

— Hidden microphones

— Taps into Tempest 3D audio

— Easy access controls

Cons:

— Under $100, but just barely

The PlayStation 5 provides some of the best limitless next-generation gaming, with stunning graphics, lightning-fast speed, and immersive sound, thanks to the Pulse 3D Wireless Headset.

PS5 has it all figured out when it comes to a full-fledged gaming experience, and the Pulse 3D Headset is part of its immersive suite of accessories. Tempest 3D AudioTech lets you tap into truly immersive audio in supported games like “Ratchet & Clank: Rift Apart” and “Marvel's Spider-Man: Miles Morales.” Sound is optimized for competitive play or solo adventuring, with a sound that fills your ears and floods your senses. Surroundings practically come alive, and Pulse 3D is one of the only ways to take full advantage of PS5 audio capabilities. You can even switch up controls on the fly with some of the easiest customization options in the game. While it doesn’t look like it, the headset contains two hidden microphones for one of the most low-profile full-fledged gaming headsets around. Sadly, it’s also one of the priciest, coming in at just under $100. It’s great for gaming on a PS4 or PS5, but for multi-platform gaming, you may want to seek out a more versatile, more affordable headset.

Best for Xbox: SteelSeries Arctis 3 All-Platform Gaming Headset

Incredibly Versatile. SteelSeries

Why It Made The Cut: SteelSeries Arctis can’t be tied down, and is game-ready on whatever platform you plug it into.

Specs:

— Dimensions: 7.93 inches W x 7.08 inches H x 3.58 inches D

— Weight: 10.4 ounces

— Connection Type: Wired

— Compatible Devices: Xbox One, Xbox Series S/X, PS4/5, Windows, Mac, Mobile, Nintendo Switch

Pros:

— Wide compatibility

— Sound is fine-tuned for gaming

— Fantastic build quality

Cons:

— Mic is good, not great

SteelSeries Arctis 3 is a fantastic option for gaming on Xbox One, but is versatile enough to be the only gaming headset you own. It’s compatible with just about every console and device under the sun.

Despite its low price, you can still count on the build quality that SteelSeries is known for. Patented AirWeave ear cushions are inspired by the same padding used by athletes, and are built to last. The woven ski-goggle fabric ensures that you have a comfortable pair that will last you through the end of this console generation and a good chunk of the next one too. The ski-goggle suspension band contours to head sizes large and small, so you don’t have to worry about it falling off your head when things heat up. In case things get tense and balmy, Arctis 3’s ear cushions keep your ears cool and dry. Plugging these in to listen to music will provide good audio quality, but you can expect a bump in quality when you boot up a game like “Fortnite” or “Counter-Strike: Global Offensive.” SteelSeries Arctis 3 is a gaming headset under $100 that doesn’t look it, with a sharp white aesthetic that would be at home paired with a PS5 or a Nintendo Switch OLED. The microphone is good enough for what you need it to do, but don’t expect it to capture your voice if you plan on recording an album or an audiobook.

Best Wireless: HyperX Cloud Stinger Core Wireless Gaming Headset

Long-Lasting. HyperX

Why It Made The Cut: HyperX Cloud Stinger Core is durable, lightweight, and one of the best and most affordable wireless gaming headsets.

Specs:

— Dimensions: 8.26 inches W x 7.48 inches H x 3.43 inches D

— Weight: 1.15 pounds

— Connection Type: USB Wireless, Wired

— Compatible Devices: Xbox One, PS4, Nintendo Switch, Windows, Mac, Mobile

Pros:

— Up to 17 hours battery life

— Virtual 7.1 surround sound

— Above average noise-cancelling

Cons:

— Uncomfortable on larger ears

— Cumbersome low-battery beeping

Cords offer a perfect, lag-free sound, but there’s much to be said about the freedom that comes with going wireless. HyperX Cloud Stinger Core is great for a cord-free experience with few compromises.

In many cases, wireless gaming headsets live and die by their battery life, but HyperX Cloud Stinger will run for up to 17 hours before requiring a charge. The 7.1 Surround Sound is optimized for games thanks to HyperX NGENUITY software, which allows you to personalize your audio experience from game to game, including a library of presets. Convenient, onboard controls also let you adjust settings on the fly, in case you don’t want to mess with any of the device customizations. Soft, breathable ear cushions feel great even after hours of intense gaming. The cushioned ears also do a great job of keeping noise inside your ears, so you don’t have to compromise volume around roommates, family members, and spouses. These headphones may feel uncomfortable on larger ears and heads, but you truly won’t know until you strap on a pair. When the HyperX Cloud Stinger Core is low on battery, an annoying beep will ring in your ears as a reminder. If only you could shut it off after a few beeps. But considering the battery life, it may be a rare annoyance.

Best Budget: Iogear Kaliber Gaming Headset

Unbeatable Value. Jaime Carrillo/Futurism

Why It Made The Cut: No frills here, but if all you need is a solid, affordable headset, we highly recommend it.

Specs:

— Dimensions: 8.2 inches W x 7.75 inches H x 3.63 inches D

— Weight: 12.3 ounces

— Connection Type: Wired

— Compatible Devices: Xbox One, Xbox Series S/X, PS4/5, Windows, Mac, Mobile, Nintendo Switch

Pros:

— Comfortable fit

— Removable boom mic

— Unbeatable value

Cons:

— Poor noise cancellation

The Iogear Kaliber Gaming Headset is new, but its price point will make it stand out in the competitive best gaming headsets under $100 space.

Have you ever put on a headset that costs less than $40? I’m willing to bet that these devices were either immediately uncomfortable or became uncomfortable after a few hours. Iogear Kaliber is not just comfortable, it’s practically cozy. I managed to fall asleep with it on and experienced no discomfort. It’s built with comfort in mind, considering the ear cup is made from dense but breathable materials. The boom mic doesn’t just swivel away when it’s not in use, you can remove it from the device entirely. Adjusting volume is done from one of the ears on the headset, so you don’t have to worry about less-than-optimal controls. The one obvious downside is that the noise-cancellation capabilities are non-existent here. Listening on full blast will likely be able to be heard on the other side of your home. The price of this device really can’t be undersold, especially considering it works with just about every modern and legacy gaming device.

Things to Consider Before Buying a Gaming Headset Under $100

Device Compatibility

The number one thing you should consider before buying a gaming headset no matter the price is if the headset works on the console you game on. If you’re using a wired headset like the Razer Kraken Gaming Headset or the Iogear Kaliber Gaming Headset, you can pretty much be sure it will it work with any given device. While some iterations of smart devices no longer have dedicated 3.5 mm audio input, it’s not something an inexpensive plugin can’t solve. However, all three of the big current-gen devices including Xbox Series S/X, PlayStation 5, and Nintendo Switch let you jack into the system via a wired audio connection. When it comes to wireless connectivity, things get a little bit murky.

Wireless vs. Wired Headsets

There’s a reason wired mice, keyboards, and gamepads still sell like hotcakes: they’re dependable. Much less can go wrong when you plug a device directly into a PC or console. Still, there’s no denying the convenience of not having to mess with wires for your immersive sound. Connecting a headset wirelessly happens in a few different ways, but perhaps most commonly by Bluetooth. Typically, Bluetooth gaming headsets are compatible with any device that is Bluetooth enabled including Xbox and PlayStation systems, Nintendo Switch, PC, and all manner of smart devices including smartphones and tablets. Better yet, the best Bluetooth headsets allow you to connect across a couple or even a handful of platforms. Still, when in doubt, always bet on a wired device if you want to ensure the best compatibility.

For a Few Dollars More

If $100 truly is the most you can spend on a gaming headset one of these devices should do the trick. But if you’re willing to put down a slightly larger investment, you can tap into even more features that may be more than worth the value. What’s great is even if you decide to buy one of these affordable offerings, you can decide to upgrade at a later date and you likely won’t have to start the search over from scratch. If you like our overall best pick, the Razer Kraken Gaming Headset, the Razer BlackShark V2 Pro Wireless Gaming Headset is a more than worthy upgrade. The SteelSeries Arctis 7P+ Wireless Gaming Headset is a fantastic upgrade for both the Arctis 3 and the PULSE 3D Wireless, as it’s optimized to tap into PlayStation 5’s Tempest 3D Audio. Both of these devices are more expensive than $100, but they may well be worth the extra investment.

FAQs

Q: How much do gaming headsets under $100 cost?

Gaming headsets under $100 can run anywhere from around $20 all the way to $99. The Iogear Kaliber Gaming Headset, our best budget pick, and the Pulse 3D Wireless Headset run the gamut from the most inexpensive to the most expensive headsets.

Q: Which wireless gaming headset lasts the longest?

Gaming headset longevity depends largely on care and device usage, but the HyperX Cloud Stinger Core Wireless Gaming Headset is known for its durability.

Q: Is Bluetooth bad for gaming?

Wireless connectivity like Bluetooth is great for gaming, as it allows a little more freedom of movement. However, going wired ensures the best in lag-free gaming.

Q: Do you need 7.1 Surround Sound for gaming?

Using 7.1 surround sound in gaming is great in most cases, but when playing first-person shooters, consider that these games are typically engineered with stereo sound, so you may want to use a stereo headset instead.

Final Thoughts on the Best Gaming Headsets Under $100

You don’t have to spend big on a gaming headset that you can depend on. There are plenty of devices available for $100 or less. The Razer Kraken Gaming Headset is our best overall pick, with its surprising amount of features and wide console compatibility. SteelSeries Arctis 7P+ Wireless Gaming Headset comes close on the versatility front, but for gaming on PlayStation systems, Pulse 3D Wireless Headset is the only way to go. For a no-frills headset at an unbeatable price point, you could certainly do worse than Iogear Kaliber Gaming Headset.