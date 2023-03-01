To settle in for a long gaming sesh, serious gamers would agree that the key is comfort. Having a designated gaming chair will be crucial for long hours in front of your computer monitor or television screen. While on the surface most gaming chairs look pretty similar to your standard office chair, there are a number of cool features and premium bells and whistles that differentiate them from their buttoned-up cousins.

Not sure where to start? With the market saturated with different types of gaming chairs, it can be challenging to pick the right one. Fortunately, we’ve evaluated and assessed some of the best gaming chairs from top brands to help take your gaming sessions to the next level.

– Best Overall: GTRACING Gaming Chair

– Best for Console Gaming: Respawn RSP-900 Reclining Gaming Chair

– Best Ergonomic Design: RESPAWN Racing Style Ergonomic Chair

– Best for Larger Frames: AndaSeat Kaiser 3

– Best Rocking: X Rocker Aspire 2.1 Gaming Floor Chair

– Best for Back Pain: Dowinx Gaming Chair

– Best Budget: Homall Gaming Chair

How We Picked the Best Gaming Chairs

When choosing a gaming chair, comfort is obviously the most important quality. After all, what marathon gaming session will hold up in a chair that just doesn’t feel relaxing? So, in deciding on the five chairs that ultimately made the cut, we pored through dozens of product listings and customer reviews, attempting to find the most comfortable and ergonomic gaming chairs currently on the market.

Aside from comfort, some of the other characteristics and features we looked for were ease of assembly, price, and durability. While even the best gaming chairs may hold up right out of the box, it’s equally crucial to keep an eye for updates to see how people enjoy their chairs after a few weeks, months, or even a year or more later. Though you certainly don’t have to empty your wallet when purchasing a decent gaming chair, you also don’t want a model of sub-pair quality that will require replacing not too far down the road.

The Best Gaming Chairs: Reviews & Recommendations

Best Overall: GTRACING Gaming Chair

GTRACING

Why It Made The Cut: This gaming chair is equipped with built-in Bluetooth footrest speakers that can be used for listening to music or fully bringing your game to life.

Specs:

– Material: PU leather

– Furniture Base: Swivel

– Weight: 50 pounds

Pros:

– Built-in Bluetooth footrest speakers

– Adjustable seat and armrests

– Recliner range from 90 to 170 degrees

Cons:

– Armrests don’t have enough padding

– Chair width may be too narrow for taller people

The unique design of the GTRACING Gaming Chair allows you to listen to up to six hours of music or immerse yourself in the soundtrack to your video game, with two chargeable Bluetooth speakers that can be connected to your smartphone, tablet, or other enabled devices. These tiny, built-in speakers offer rich, remarkable stereo sound with deep bass and crystal-clear audio quality.

But let’s not overlook how comfortable this chair is: Both the thick, padded seat and armrests are fully adjustable, so anyone in the family can settle in. The reclining tilt function can expand from 90 to 170 degrees so you can sit and lie from nearly any angle or position. The headrest with included lumbar pillow also provides enough support to prevent head and neck stiffness, even after several hours spent in the same position.

While the chair supports users of varying heights, some taller users have found that the chair width is not ideal for broader shoulders, so that’s something to keep in mind if you happen to be over six feet tall. Another minor quibble is that some folks found that the armrests could use more padding, and may result in sore elbows after marathon gaming sessions.

Best for Console Gaming: Respawn RSP-900 Reclining Gaming Chair

Respawn

Why It Made the Cut: Respawn’s gaming recliner combines the best of both worlds: the comfort of a living room recliner with the supportive and sporty design of a gaming chair.

Specs:

— Material: Wood, leather, metal

— Furniture Base: Swivel

— Weight: 48.5 pounds

Pros:

— Sleek design

— Recline and footrest features are independently adjustable

— Built-in cup holder

— Spacious seat

Cons:

— Too bulky for most desk setups

When it comes to marketing niche video game accessories, companies tend to focus on PC gamers first and foremost. The thinking goes that if someone’s willing to drop a couple thousand dollars on a top-tier gaming rig, they probably won’t think twice about splurging on a suitable throne to go along with it. Respawn’s RSP-900 reclining gaming chair bucks that trend by melding the bucket seat and high backrest you’d find on a standard gaming chair with the kind of cozy recliner you can’t wait to collapse into at the end of a long day. That makes it a great option if your idea of gaming involves plopping down in front of the TV and powering up your Xbox, PlayStation, or Nintendo console instead of sitting at a desk.

Sporting the same all-leather look as other gaming chairs, its segmented padding is designed to provide support while allowing enough airflow to keep your backside from getting swampy during long play sessions. It can recline up to 135 degrees and has a sturdy extendable footrest that’s wide enough to fully support your feet and calves. Both these features can be operated independently, and since the chair’s back and footrest are all part of one continuous surface, you don’t have to worry about wires accidentally getting caught and yanked out when you collapse the footrest.

While too bulky to fit under most office desks, Respawn uses that extra surface area to its advantage by including a seat wide enough to comfortably sit cross-legged in as well as oversized armrests with generous padding (the left one is large enough to fit a built-in cup holder). It also features a removable side pouch for game controllers or remotes. —Alyse Stanley

Best Ergonomic Design: RESPAWN Racing Style Ergonomic Chair

Kick Back. RESPAWN

Why It Made The Cut: Ergonomic design does the heavy lifting—with features such as segmented padding, a built-in extendable footrest, an adjustable headrest, and lumbar pillows.

Specs:

– Material: Bonded leather

– Furniture Base: Swivel

– Weight: 50.7 pounds

Pros:

– Segmented padding for ergonomic comfort

– Built-in extendable footrest

– Adjustable headrest and lumbar support pillows

Cons:

– Cannot adjust to a flat recline

– The seat is a bit too firm for some tastes

For a race-car style gaming chair that provides luxury and comfort, the RESPAWN Racing Style Ergonomic Chair is ideal for anything from intense gaming sessions to long workdays at the home office. The segmented padded seat was designed to give highly contoured, ergonomic support with an adjustable headrest, lumbar support pillows, padded armrests, and an extendable footrest for added position reinforcement.

Find your optimal position with 4-D adjustability, which allows you to raise or lower your chair between 90 and 130 degrees with infinite locking positions. The soft, padded armrests pivot with the chair as it inclines and reclines, so you’ll never find yourself in an awkward position. Likewise, the full 360 degrees of swivel rotation enable dynamic movement, so the chair is always moving along in sync with you.

Unfortunately, the seat does not recline to a full 180-degree flat position like some competitors, which may rule it out for some gamers. Others find the seat itself a bit too firm for their liking and suggest that extra cushioning could be an improvement for future upgrades.

Best for Larger Frames: AndaSeat Kaiser 3

Andaseat

Why It Made the Cut: AndaSeat’s Kaiser 2 is built like a tank with its thick, steel frame and oversized design, which is why it’s our top choice for big and tall gamers.

Specs:

— Material: PVC leather, memory foam

— Furniture Base: Swivel

— Weight: 74.5 pounds

Pros:

— Tall back

— Sturdy frame

— Memory foam cushion and headrest

— Higher than average weight capacity

Cons:

— Bulky

— Headrest lacks adjustability

AndaSeat’s Kaiser 3 is a lot of chair—maybe too much for some folks, but the perfect size for those in the over-6-feet-tall club. Even at 5 feet, 11 inches, I still find myself balking at how tiny some of these gaming chairs can be. The Kaiser 3, with its five-point base and 100 percent steel frame, is designed to comfortably support gamers of up to roughly 400 pounds and 7 feet tall.

Unlike other gaming chairs, which mostly use PU leather, the Kaiser 3 is covered in PVC leather, a tightly bonded material that’s more durable and better at resisting tears and stains. AndaSeat also takes customizability one step further than other gaming chairs with the Kaiser 3: Its armrests are adjustable across four axes, its back can recline up to 160 degrees, and it features a fully adjustable tilt mechanism. And because it’s built like a tank, its seating area is positively massive, large enough for all but the tallest gamers to comfortably sit cross-legged in.

The memory foam in its removable lumbar cushion is very squishy and comfortable, though for some reason there’s no buckle or other means of attaching it to the chair, and having to adjust the pillow every time you sit down can be frustrating. Also, while the rest of the Kaiser 3 may be adjustable, the positioning of its headrest is not, which is unfortunately another frustrating oversight. —Alyse Stanley

Comfort meets versatility in a rocking-style gaming chair that allows you to get closer to the action.

Why It Made The Cut: Perfect for smaller spaces and screens, this rocking chair can be pulled up close to your living room TV and stored in a closet when not in use.

Specs:

– Material: Breathable mesh

– Furniture Base: Rocker

– Weight: 26.39 pounds

Pros:

– Headrest-mounted speakers and a powerful subwoofer

– Folds for easy storage

– Flip-up armrests for added support

– Extra-wide seating area

Cons:

– Can be heavy to move around

– Audio quality could be better

Get more out of your favorite video games, shows, and movies with the X Rocker Aspire 2.1 Gaming Floor Chair, which comes with a built-in 2.1 surround sound audio system. The captain-style rocking chair has two headrest speakers, a powerful subwoofer for an overall immersive video game experience, and a built-in control panel that includes separate volume and bass controls. Input and output jacks even allow you to connect to your audio source or other chairs for a comprehensive multiplayer experience.

It also folds up for easy storage but some customers did think the chair was a bit heavy to move around the room. Some other owners complain that the audio quality does have a bit to be desired. Still, upgrading is always an option for any disappointed audiophiles. Altogether, audio complaints seem like a relatively minor grievance when you factor the price and overall quality of this chair.

Best For Back Pain: Dowinx Gaming Chair

Not Just for Gamers. Dowinx

Why It Made The Cut: Featuring a USB-powered massage function, this gaming chair is perfect for anyone who deals with back pain due to sitting for long hours.

Specs:

– Material: Faux leather

– Furniture Base: Swivel

– Weight: 49.7 pounds

Pros:

– USB-powered massage function

– Wingback seat for multi-contact support

– Up to 350-pound capacity

Cons:

– The neck pillow strap doesn’t lock securely in place

– Chair tends to squeak when moving

Chronic back pain is no match for the Dowinx Gaming Chair, which features an adjustable seat height, flexible head pillow, and retractable footrest for rocking and relaxing. The specially designed wingback seat is wide enough for multiple sitting postures while releasing your lumbar pressure. Your spine will also stay well-protected, thanks to the Dowinx neck pillow, though some users say the pillow doesn’t stay in place quite as well as it should.

The USB-powered massage function helps release musculoskeletal issues such as back pain and leg numbness that kicks in as you’re relaxing. Linkage armrests likewise provide elbow support for all positions, even when lying down. The chair also boasts sturdy construction with an alloy frame covered in hand-sewed polyurethane leather and five inches of high-density foam for added comfort. In addition, upgraded gas cylinder mechanisms prolong the life expectancy of the chair.

Some customers have noticed that the chair squeaks due to the faux leather material or parts becoming loosened. As such, it may be necessary to occasionally ensure that all of the chair’s parts and screws are tightened up to prevent squeaking hardware and to keep the chair operating efficiently. Alternatively, if the material is an issue, you could always cover the chair with a towel or blanket to eliminate the squeaking.

Best Budget: Homall Gaming Chair

Even those on a tight budget can still afford this cost-efficient gaming chair.

Why It Made The Cut: Features including a thick steel frame, high-density shaping foam, and a tilt-locking mechanism make this gaming chair an excellent option for those on a budget.

Specs:

– Material: Polyurethane leather

– Furniture Base: Swivel

– Weight: 42 pounds

Pros:

– Tilt-locking mechanism for reclining

– Included headrest pillow and lumbar cushion

– Load capacity of up to 300 pounds

Cons:

– Armrests are not adjustable

– Top-heavy design prone to tipping over

You don’t have to empty your wallet for a decent gaming chair, which is why the Homall Gaming Chair is an excellent option for those who are shopping on a budget. This orthopedically and ergonomically designed chair provides long-lasting hours of comfort, thanks to a 1.8-millimeter-thick steel frame, high-density shaping foam construction, and a premium polyurethane leather cover.

A tilt-locking mechanism ensures that the chair will stay firmly in place whether reclining from 90 to 180 degrees. A headrest pillow and lumbar cushion are also included for extra support. Additionally, the multi-functional, multi-directional, 360-degree swivel wheels with rubber casters are quiet, yet easy to roll while still supporting a load capacity of up to 300 pounds. The chair also comes in a variety of colors, perfect for any home office or living room decor.

The adjustable-height gas spring cylinder allows the seat to be raised or lowered from between 17.3 to 21.5 inches, though some customers lament that the armrests can not be adjusted along with the seat. Another drawback, according to some folks, is that despite the steel frame, the chair is top-heavy and may tip over if you’re not careful.

Things to Consider Before Buying the Best Gaming Chair

If you’re reading this, you’re likely at least considering purchasing a dedicated gaming chair, rather than an office chair, couch, or another type of seating for gaming sessions.

Comfort

The most fundamental question you’ll want to ask yourself before proceeding is what is your most comfortable position to lounge while gaming? While some gamers prefer to sit upright, reclining and rocking chairs have also made significant strides in recent years for obvious reasons. Many gaming chairs now even recline to a full 180-degree lying position.

Location And Uses

Another consideration is where you plan to spend most of your time when gaming. For example, if you’re furnishing a dedicated home office or computer room for work and play, then you may prefer an office-style chair with rolling wheels that can just as easily double as an office chair. However, if you spend a lot of time in front of a living room TV, then you may prefer a rocking-style floor chair that blends in with your home decor or can be put away for easy storage.

Multiple Users

Who is going to be using the chair? If the whole family will be using the chair, or it will be used by a combination of kids and adults, it’s probably wise to invest in an adjustable gaming chair that can conform to different sizes and body types.

Extra Features

And what kind of features do you value in a gaming chair? Some models come with lots of bells and whistles such as built-in speakers, which may be attractive for some consumers. Others may prioritize ergonomic touches such as lumbar support, padded armrests, and footrests.

FAQs

Q: What’s the difference between an office chair and a gaming chair?

The primary difference between an office chair and a gaming chair is that the backrest of a gaming chair is much higher than a regular office chair to provide optimal lumbar support. Gaming chairs also tend to come with the ability to recline and fully adjust not just the back of the chair, but also the angle of recline, headrest, and armrests.

Q: Are gaming chairs good for sitting in all day?

Gaming chairs are specially designed to sit in for long periods of time with features that encourage good posture and overall movement. Like all ergonomic chairs, gaming chairs typically come standard with adjustable lumbar support, armrests, and reclining backrests that align the spine and hold it in place. This way, users can sit comfortably for long periods without experiencing back or neck problems.

Q: Do gaming chairs break easily?

Gaming chairs of decent quality should last at least two years, and ideally three to five years. However, there are a number of potential issues that can cause a gaming chair to break sooner, such as overcharging the weight limit. This is why it’s imperative to check the maximum weight capacity before purchasing a chair. In addition, overweighting a chair may lead to other components breaking over time, such as the metal frame, base, armrests, wheels, gas lift, and so on.

Final Thoughts on the Best Gaming Chairs

With an affordable price tag and premium features such as built-in Bluetooth speakers, our choice for the best gaming chair is the GTRACING Gaming Chair. Not only is it fully adjustable, making it great for the whole family to use, but it also reclines virtually to a lying position for serious gaming sessions. However, if your budget allows it, the Dowinx Gaming Chair is also an excellent option for those with back pain, as the ergonomic design and massage functions are the next best thing to visiting a massage therapist.

