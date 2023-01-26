The exercise bike felt like a workout relic from a bygone era for at least a decade or more. The ’90s and 2000s saw home gym equipment evolve from stationary bikes and Thigh Masters into full-body resistance machines and high-powered treadmills.

Then Peloton began running a commercial involving a husband buying his wife an exercise bike for Christmas. Both the ad and global health crisis boosted Peloton sales, and suddenly every living room turned into a spin studio. Other companies followed suit, and exercise bikes became a home-gym staple, and some of the best exercise bikes available cost much less than the Peloton models.

How We Picked the Best Exercise Bikes

As a writer and athlete, I have years of experience reviewing exercise equipment. Our collection of the best exercise bikes for all fitness levels includes something different for everyone. Here are some things we took into consideration when putting together this list:

Price: We tried to hit as many different price points as possible, considering every budget, but didn’t include any exercise bike with a price tag that would make most people balk.

Added Features: All of the bikes include bonuses beyond the wheels, handles, and cup holders.

Assembly: Putting together exercise equipment shouldn’t feel like a workout. Each bike is easy to assemble, and some offer expert assembly for an additional fee.

The Best Exercise Bikes: Reviews and Recommendations

Best Overall: Yosuda Indoor Cycling Bike

Yosuda

Why It Made The Cut: This indoor bike has a heavy-duty carbon steel frame and a 35-pound flywheel for a smoother and near-noiseless ride. The fully padded seat means a more comfortable ride during more demanding workouts, and the adjustable resistance allows for diverse training.

Specs:

— Dimensions: 40.16 x 21.65 x 46.06 inches

— Weight: 72.75 Pounds

— Material: Carbon Steel

— Maximum Weight Limitation: 270 pounds

Pros:

— LCD monitor for workout tracking

— Ergonomically designed seats

— Attached wheels make the bike easily movable

— Anti-skid caged pedals

— One year of free parts replacement

— Ergonomically designed

Cons:

— Home assembly requires a video

— Expert assembly costs $89

The people at Yosuda believe everyone should get into the habit of fitness; but you don’t always need to go outside to get a great workout. Their dedication to a fit lifestyle for all is evident with the Yosuda Indoor Cycling Bike.

Every Yosuda Indoor Cycling Bike comes equipped with an LCD monitor to track time, speed, distance, calories burned, and an odometer to log miles ridden. The iPad holder allows riders to listen to music, podcasts, or even their favorite workout on the Peloton app.

The Yosuda exercise bike includes the tools for assembly and an online instructional video that will help get the bike up and riding in less than 30 minutes. Fortunately, the Yosuda Indoor Bike doesn’t cost an arm and leg, which is perfect because you’ll need them for riding. Of course, if you don’t mind spending more, you can also check out the Original Peloton Bike.

Best Workout: Assault Fitness AirBike

Assault Fitness

Why It Made The Cut: The exercise bike design that every athlete has a love/hate relationship with, the Assault AirBike re-creates the intensity of a challenging gym workout into your home gym. The Assault AirBike demands the use of the entire body, which means more challenging workouts, more calories burned, and crushed fitness goals.

Specs:

— Dimensions: 59.95 x 23.34 x 50 inches

— Weight: 110 pounds

— Material: Aluminum, alloy steel

— Maximum Weight Limitation: 350 pounds

Pros:

— Unlimited resistance for upper and lower body

— Six-way adjustable seat

— Advanced computer display allows users to set fitness goals

— Solid construction

— Full-body workout

Cons:

— Slightly noisy

— Higher price

A heavy-duty exercise bike designed by top-level athletes and coaches, the Assault AirBike rejuvenates the essential components of the traditional fan bike like the frame construction, crank, and pedals for a new spin on a classic piece of exercise equipment.

Using air resistance, the Assault AirBike works as hard as you do. The harder you pedal, the greater the resistance, which means constant intensity is necessary for every workout. If you’re unable to push yourself to the limits, the Assault AirBike is programmed with seven varying activities designed to match mood and skill level, from hard-hitting interval sessions to workouts focused on calories burned, distance, time, or heart rate.

More program choices mean added motivation, and the variety means less chance of growing tired of the same old workouts. Another great fitness is a smartwatch. Check out our review of the Garmin Instinct 2S Solar Watch.

Best for Beginners: Dmasun Indoor Cycling Bike

Dmasun

Why It Made The Cut: A perfect bike for newbies looking to add biking to their fitness regimen, the Dmasun Indoor Bike is optimized for a longer, more comfortable ride. The multi-grip handlebars allow for several gripping options to keep the arms from getting tired, and the updated seat cushion focuses on elevating pressure on the hips.

Specs:

— Dimensions: 41.35 x 21.67 x 46.16 inches

— Weight: 95 pounds

— Material: Alloy steel

— Maximum Weight Limitation: 330 pounds

Pros:

— Magnetic resistance means no brake pad replacements

— Easily adjusted resistance

— Wider seat

— Good for larger users

Cons:

— Online reviews note issues with seats needing occasional tightening

— LCD displays only one stat at a time

— Heavier than other bikes

Compared with other exercise bikes at similar price points, the Dmasun Indoor Bike has a bigger flywheel and higher-quality heavy steel, making the exercise bike bulkier than other models of the same size. This creates a sturdier bike than most indoor cycles but a little heavier to move around if your bike needs to move in and out of storage spots or hiding places around the house.

The company has also updated its braking system to magnet resistance, making it more comfortable and quiet during riding. The bike frame also features a step-up element, which isn’t standard on most spin bikes, and the frame is coated with a durable paint finish to prevent chipping and corrosion after extended use.

The ergonomic triangular structure of the Dmasun Indoor Bike makes riding more effortless. The company recently adjusted the distance between the seat and handlebars for a more comfortable ride for all heights and weights.

Best for Dedicated Cyclists: Schwinn IC4 Indoor Cycling Bike

Schwinn

Why It Made The Cut: A 40-pound flywheel, intuitive resistance knob, 100 micro-adjustable levels of magnetic resistance, and easy to reach cradles equipped with lightweight dumbbells, the Schwinn IC4 Bike is an inexpensive but butt-kicking alternative to higher-end exercise bikes.

Specs:

— Dimensions: 47.8 x 21.2 x 51.8 inches

— Weight: 106 pounds

— Maximum Weight Limitation: 330 pounds

Pros:

— Connect with the Peloton and Zwift apps

— Dual-link SPD foot pedals with toe cages or clips

— Full color backlit LCD display

— 100 micro-adjustable resistance levels

— Equipped with Bluetooth heart rate armband and 3-pound dumbbells

Cons:

— Pedals may become loose after extended use

— No screen

At significantly less cost than industry leader Peloton, the Schwinn IC4 Indoor Cycling Bike offers a lower-priced alternative with the same app connectivity and durability.

The quiet, magnetic resistance of the Schwinn IC4 Indoor Cycling Bike offers a more durable option that doesn’t call for brake pad replacement every few months. The bike seat adjusts both up and down and side to side so users can find the most comfortable position for longer rides.

Every Schwinn IC4 comes with a one-year JRNY membership ($149 value) to personalize your exercise bike experience. The JRNY app offers on-demand classes, adaptive workouts, real-time coaching, and even virtual destinations to simulate a ride beyond your basement gym. Bluetooth allows you to connect with the Peloton and Zwift biking apps as well, using your own tablet, but subscription costs are not included.

Best Budget: Advenor Magnetic Resistance Exercise Bike

Advenor

Why It Made The Cut: The Advenor Magnetic Resistance Bike brings the intensity of a spin class into your living room. A multi-control 100-level resistance switch allows riders a fully customizable ride to get the most out of their daily workout. A great option for seasoned spin riders or beginners, the Advenor exercise bike uses magnetic resistance for a quiet ride without having to change a brake pad every few months.

Specs:

— Dimensions: 44 x 21 x 40 inches

— Weight: 75 pounds

— Material: Aluminum

— Maximum Weight Limitation: 330 pounds

Pros:

— Reasonably priced

— Seven adjustable seat levels and five adjustable handlebar levels

— LCD monitor tracks time, speed, distance, calories burned

— Odometer

Cons:

— Basic but bland monitoring system

— Not as eye-pleasing as other models

A simple, no-thrills ride, this exercise bike from Advenor Magnetic Resistance Bike is perfect for people looking for a quick but challenging workout in the comfort of their own home. The company paid attention to the most critical aspects of an exercise bike—the magnetic resistance allows for a quiet ride, the heavy construction means comfort and safety, and there are no parts to replace.

Resistance adjusts with a simple twist of a nob, and the extra-large cushioned seat makes for a more comfortable ride. The LCD monitor tracks the workout basics like calories burned and distance. The phone or tablet holder is perfect for binge-watching shows during longer rides or pedaling along to your favorite online workouts.

Made from thick, commercial-grade steel pipes, the bike weighs 75 pounds, concentrated in the frame and flywheel, giving the Advenor Magnetic Resistance bike added stability. The attached front wheels allow for easy movement in and out of storage spaces.

Things To Consider Before Buying an Exercise Bike

If you’re in the market for an exercise bike, there are some things to consider before putting out money on an indoor bike.

Budget: Budget is always the most critical factor when buying a piece of exercise equipment. How much can/will you spend on an exercise bike? The amount of money should equal the number of hours you intend to spend sweating and grinding it out on the exercise bike. If you plan to make the indoor cycle your primary source of exercise, spend the extra money for some of the bells and whistles that the top-of-the-line bikes provide, like heart rate monitors and screen displays that track your miles, calories burned, and other geeky statistics. These additions keep people motivated to return to the saddle again and again.

Comfort: Unfortunately, not all bodies were made for exercise bikes. Stationary bikes are not one-size-fits-all, so be sure to buy a model that adjusts to your body size. Ideally, both the seat and handlebars should be adjustable to find the correct and comfortable fit. Remember, you’re going to be spending countless hours pedaling away on this machine. You don’t want a bike that’s going to put unnecessary stress on your back, knees, arms, and shoulders.

Lifestyle: Before buying an exercise bike, stop and think about your fitness goals. Exercise bikes are perfect for those days when you don’t have time to go to the gym or for people whose schedules demand early-morning or late-night workouts. If you enjoy going to the gym, running outside, or taking group classes, jamming an exercise bike into the corner of your home and making yourself work out alone probably isn’t the answer. If you prefer staying home, working out on your own time, and avoiding crowded fitness facilities, an exercise bike is a smart option.

Level of Enthusiasm: This final thing to consider before buying an exercise bike involves being honest with yourself. Ask yourself some of the following questions before buying one of the best exercise bikes on the market: Are you buying an exercise bike just because everyone else has one? Will you use the exercise bike for more than just a few weeks? Have you tried an exercise bike long enough to know you’ll enjoy working out on one? And finally, have you bought and given up on other home gym equipment? Answer these questions honestly before investing in an exercise bike for all the wrong reasons.

FAQs

Q: What are the different types of exercise bikes?

The three most prominent styles of exercise bikes are the upright, the recumbent, and the spin bike. Hybrid exercise bikes combine some of these styles, but these are the three most common. The upright bike is similar to a road bike. The cyclist is seated upright with the pedals just below the torso. A recumbent bike has a full backrest for back support, and the pedals are located out in the front of the bike. The spin bike looks and rides like an outdoor racing bike.In addition to the choices above, there are plenty of specialized options available. If you’re looking for a folding bike, consider the Exerpeutic Folding Stationary Bike. For a lower-impact workout, the Schwinn 270 Recumbent Bike is a good choice. And if you’re looking to maximize your workout, the Davcreator Recumbent Bike with Resistance Bands is a great choice.

Q: Will the exercise bike need routine maintenance?

Unlike a road or mountain bike, most indoor bikes don’t require very much maintenance or upkeep, even with extended use. A chain-drive model might need to be oiled on occasion. A user should take steps to keep an exercise bike in the best possible condition, including wiping down the bike after each session and occasionally dusting off the wheel and exposed parts. If the look of your bike is particularly important to you, consider the Echelon Fitness Bike with Smart Connect.

Q: Can I replace the seat if it’s uncomfortable?

A comfortable seat is crucial on an exercise bike, but it’s important to note that every seat will be a little uncomfortable after an extended period of riding. If you buy an exercise bike and don’t like the seat, or the padding wears down over time, cushions are available to place over the regular seat. Or you can purchase a gel bike seat for even greater comfort. If you’re looking for a bike for heavier riders, consider the Niceday Indoor Recumbent Exercise Bike.

Final Thoughts

Exercise bikes are fantastic fitness options for people of all ages and skill levels but with so many manufacturers and models, doing your due diligence before buying is wise. It’s in your best interest to first determine the type of bike, budget, amount of use, and your extended dedication to the exercise bike before putting an indoor cycle in your living room, guest room, or basement. Our pick for the best overall is the Yosuda Indoor Cycling Bike.

