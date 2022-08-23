If you’re still using the family desktop, it might be time to invest in a new laptop — and what better time than now, with some seriously unbeatable back-to-school deals on all the top brands. No matter what you use it for, having a quality laptop can be the difference between a late paper and an A+.

With so many laptops on sale right now, the right one for you is likely available at a discounted price. For homework, research, streaming, gaming, and everything in between, you can’t go wrong taking the plunge and upgrading the device you surf the web with; however, doing so now means you’ll have enough money left over to splurge on some of the other amazing deals going on, so you can return to school ready to ace the year.

Acer

If you’re taking your laptop from home, to class, and back again, or even from your bedroom to the living room, it better be lightweight. The Acer Swift X Creator Laptop is your perfect travel companion, weighing just over three pounds, but that doesn’t mean you’re compromising on quality. Despite its ultra-thin frame, the Swift X boasts of super fast charging abilities and a ton of battery power, averaging at 12 hours of use per charge. With a 14-inch screen and over 85 percent screen-to-body ratio, it’s the perfect size to write an essay or stream your favorite shows, while the full HD display makes for a crystal-clear, 4K image.

This laptop has all of the ports you’ll need (something that’s becoming increasingly hard to come by), with three USB plugs varying in generation, HDMI, a DC-in for AC adapter, and a microphone jack. Of course, Bluetooth capabilities make the mess of wires obsolete. The Acer laptop also has Alexa built in, so the weather, your calendar, lists, songs, and more can all be easily navigated through voice commands. Even at full price, this laptop is a fantastic value for money, but at more than 25 percent off? You’d better grab it before it’s gone.

More Deals on Laptops

Lenovo IdeaPad 3 Laptop, $246.99 (Was $499.99)

ASUS VivoBook Flip 14, $368.99 (Was $479.99)

ASUS Vivobook Go 12 L210, $199.99 (Was $249.99)

Microsoft Surface Laptop 4, $911.99 (Was $999.99)

Acer Chromebook 512 Laptop, $129.99 (Was $199.99)

Acer Nitro 5 AN515-55-53E5 Gaming Laptop, $755.79 (Was $839.99)

Fusion5 14.1-Inch Laptop, $199.95 (Was $349.99)

Alienware x15 R1 Laptop, $1,759.99 (Was $1,999.99)

HP Pavilion 15, $829 (Was $949.99)

HP Pavilion Business Laptop, $1,069 (Was $1,149)

MacBook Air (2022), $1,099 (Was $1,199)

14-Inch MacBook Pro (2021), $1,799 (Was $1,999)

16-Inch MacBook Pro (2021), $2,399 (Was $2,699)

This post was created by a non-news editorial team at Recurrent Media, Futurism’s owner. Futurism may receive a portion of sales on products linked within this post.