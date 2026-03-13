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Even as scrutiny of the Epstein files reaches a fever pitch, the controversial AI platform Character.AI is hosting chatbots based on the prolific sex criminal, as well as his accomplice Ghislaine Maxwell and “Epstein Island” roleplays.

The accounts aren’t hidden. Simple keyword searches for “Epstein” and “Ghislaine Maxwell” revealed more than a dozen different bots dedicated to the late sex trafficker, his accomplice, and the island Epstein owned where many of his crimes against girls and women occurred. And this isn’t the first time journalists have flagged the problem: the Bureau of Investigative Journalism first reported on the existence of Epstein bots on the site back in October 2025.

The content exists in the form of the site’s “characters” — the companion-like AI bots the site is known for — as well as its newer “scenes” feature. Announced in October 2025, scenes are described as “short, character-driven roleplay moments that turn simple chats into immersive story-driven worlds.” In other words, they’re user-generated settings that operate as launchpads for what effectively become choose-your-own adventure stories. And though some are created with designated characters already in place, most allow users to input their bot of choice, and embark on their roleplay from there.

“This immersive storytelling feature enables users to explore and create ready-made worlds,” reads the October announcement, “allowing them to step into them, making storytelling faster, deeper, and more accessible.”

When we searched the keyword “Epstein” on the AI platform and clicked the “scenes” tab, we were met with a slew of roleplays dedicated explicitly to the infamous pedophile.

One, titled “EPSTEIN 8TH MARCH,” describes the setting as “epstein in little saint james and he is talking in bulgarian telling people happy march 8th come to my island to celebrate.” Another, which features an image of President Donald Trump, is titled “Epstein Island Adventure,” and invites users to “step into a high-stakes psychological thriller where the world’s most powerful men hold the keys to your cage.”

“This isn’t a retreat; it’s a living nightmare on Little Saint James,” reads the description, presenting the scene as a game. “You are trapped among the elite — Epstein, Trump, Clinton, Maxwell, and Prince Andrew — not as a guest, but as a prisoner in a dark game of leverage and containment. Every door is guarded, and the horizon is empty. Can you find a way to break their silence before they break you?”

The list goes on. Two scenes titled “Esptein Island” — one in English, the other in Uzbek, according to Google Translate — boast pictures of a well-known striped structure on the sex trafficker’s island. Another is titled “BRR BRR PATA PIMA WITH EPSTEIN AND DIDDY,” referencing the “Italian brainrot” memes that are hugely popular with kids.

One of the resulting scenes was untitled, but showed up in the search. When we clicked on it, it was immediately clear why.

“hey i’m evil jeffrey epstein,” read the opening line of the scene, as designated by the user who created it.

A few chats later, when we stated in the same roleplay that our character wasn’t old enough to drink, it responded in maybe the worst way possible.

“But age is just a social construct, isn’t it? And this island?” said the Epstein-styled character. “We operate beyond constructs here.”

Elsewhere, the platform’s traditional AI characters weren’t immune from Epstein content, either. We quickly found a bot titled “Jeffrey Epstein,” which boasts a few hundred interactions. Another, titled “Epstein Island RPG” — short for “role-playing game” — has logged roughly 7,000 interactions with users. Yet another AI persona listed as “Ghislaine Maxwell,” which boasts both the convicted sex offender’s full name as well as a clearly identifiable picture of her, has nearly 10,000 logged interactions with users.

“Behind closed doors, or at private and exclusive parties she often reveals her considerable sexual appetite and hedonistic nature,” reads the Maxwell chatbot’s disturbing description. “She is known for her outgoing and vivacious personality, and is always up for a good time. Ghislaine views people below her in status as nobodies who’s [sic] needs and desires are of no importance.”

There’s something very gross about all these bots. Not withstanding that they seem designed to appeal to children, they’re also crafted to gamify the crimes of a man who’s arguably the most notorious abuser of girls and women in modern history — as well as those of Maxwell, his accomplice now serving a 20-year prison sentence. In some cases, these bots even sexualize the criminals, portraying the prolific abusers as “sensual” and “fetching.”

Meanwhile, in the real world, actual Epstein survivors continue to fight for the justice that’s been denied to them for decades.

Character.AI banned minor users in October of last year. As such, we were only able to actually chat back and forth with these different bots — scenes and characters — on an account technically listed as belonging to an over-18 user.

But we were able to access the Epstein scenes on a youth account, and allowed by the platform to read the scenes’ oft-lurid openings. We were also, on a youth account, able to ask the platform to generate AI imagery based on scenes created by other users: drawing from “Epstein Island Adventure,” the platform generated an image of a character strapped to a chair, while suited men including Trump and former president Bill Clinton loomed around the room.

As with other Character.AI moderation failures, these chatbots are not hard to find. They aren’t creatively hidden. They’re in plain sight, clearly and explicitly labeled, easily searchable on the platform. And again, as with the platform’s problem with mass shooter-styled chatbots, this is a problem the company has been alerted to before.

We reached out to Character.AI, but didn’t receive a response.

More on Character.AI: Character.AI Still Hasn’t Fixed Its School Shooter Problem We Identified in 2024

