Bluesky Users Respond With Overwhelming Disgust to Platform’s New AI

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In its early days, Twitter alternative Bluesky tried to paint itself as a safe haven from the onslaught of AI, promising in November 2024 that it had “no intention” of scraping user-generated posts to train AI models.

It was a shot across the bow, clearly aimed at its rival X-formerly-Twitter, which had recently changed its terms of service to allow just that. And since then, backlash to AI slop and relentless AI integrations has grown to new heights.

So it shouldn’t come as a surprise that Bluesky’s abrupt foray into AI isn’t sitting well with its notoriously anti-AI user base.

Specifically, the company’s chief innovation officer Jay Graber, who stepped down as CEO earlier this month to focus on “exploring new ideas” at the company, announced a new AI app called Attie at a conference over the weekend.

Attie, which interim CEO Toni Schneider referred to as a “new product” that’s “not part of the Bluesky app” in an interview with TechCrunch, allows users to essentially vibe code their own custom feed using natural language prompts — or even build their own Bluesky app alternative on top of the service’s Atmosphere protocol, an ecosystem of interoperable social applications.

“You control it, you shape it, without having to write code or know how to set up these feeds,” Schneider enthused.

The CEO seemed well aware of the headwinds against launching consumer-facing AI products in 2026.

“It is an AI product, but it’s an AI product that’s very people-focused,” he told TechCrunch. “We think AI is a very powerful technology, but we want to make sure that we use it to build things that really benefit people.”

“We think AI should serve people, not platforms,” Graber told audiences at this weekend’s announcement. “An open protocol puts this power directly in users’ hands.”

However, given the immediate reactions to the new app, it may struggle to catch on.

“Thanks, we’re good, no need to explain it further,” one user replied to Graber after she announced it in a Saturday post.

“Cool!” another added. “How do we block it?”

“Me, looking for who the f*** wants this,” reads the caption of a meme a different user posted, showing a woman standing on a ladder and gazing into the distance.

Graber appeared to be aware of the inflood of hatred for the idea. When a user told her that “we don’t want it,” she replied with a curt: “then don’t use it — it’s a separate app.”

Graber also reshared a post by a different user who claimed people “on the left” were being “shortsighted” by being willfully blind about AI, and that the argument “‘hope it goes away’ doesn’t have a great track record as a strategy for contesting control of new political domains and technologies.” The implication: Bluesky users are wrong about their resentment over AI and should instead embrace it.

Schneider told TechCrunch that the company is still considering how to monetize its latest feature, and that a fee for using Attie, which is currently in private beta, is on the table.

But considering the outrage the app’s announcement has wrought, it’s unclear at best if any serious numbers of users are jumping to use it — even if it’s free, which could turn Attie into an expensive distraction and a largely ineffective way to draw new users in.

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