Microsoft Realizes It’s Epically Screwed Up Windows 11 as Users Rage at Copilot AI Crammed Everywhere

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Microsoft’s commitment to shoving its Copilot AI chatbot into every imaginable facet of its widely-used Windows operating system hasn’t gone over well with users.

Copilot feels like it’s infiltrated everything, from a dedicated keyboard key to a thick coat of AI weighing down its otherwise lightweight text editor, Notepad. And that’s not to mention years of annoying ads for its in-house services, like OneDrive and Microsoft 365.

In short, it’s no wonder users are desperately looking for greener pastures, from a growing exodus trying out the open source operating system Linux and Apple’s aggressively priced MacBook Neo, which could be the non-Windows saving grace for many budget-conscious buyers looking for a basic machine.

Microsoft seems to have finally noticed that its house is on fire, particularly following the heavy-handed embrace of AI garnering it the widely used pejorative of “Microslop.” Unsubstantiated rumors over Windows 12 embracing AI even more triggered a massive uproar earlier this month, once again highlighting widespread disillusionment.

In a Friday post titled “Our commitment to Windows quality,” Windows VP Pavan Davuluri effectively admitted outright that the company has gone too far shoving AI down users’ throats at all costs.

“Every day, we hear from the community about how you experience Windows,” he wrote, in gloriously euphemistic style. “And over the past several months, the team and I have spent a great deal of time analyzing your feedback. What came through was the voice of people who care deeply about Windows and want it to be better.”

Apart from announcing astonishingly basic functionality like allowing the taskbar to be pinned to the left or right of the screen — something other operating systems have been capable of for decades — Davuluri claimed that “you will see us be more intentional about how and where Copilot integrates across Windows, focusing on experiences that are genuinely useful and well‑crafted.”

“As part of this, we are reducing unnecessary Copilot entry points, starting with apps like Snipping Tool, Photos, Widgets and Notepad,” he wrote.

The admission shows how companies are still desperately searching for meaningful ways to implement large language model-based tech in consumer products. As AI industry leaders continue to pour hundreds of billions of dollars into the tech, many attempts to embrace the tech are backfiring in spectacular fashion, leading to frustration and backlash among many who never asked for these changes.

It’s not just users becoming annoyed. Some implementations of AI could lead to real cybersecurity issues. Case in point, after Microsoft crammed its Copilot into the Notepad app, researchers discovered a major security failure that had to be patched.

Davuluri also promised faster search, a more reliable File Explorer — the app that allows users to access their files, which has slowed down significantly over the last couple of updates — and reduced memory usage.

But whether we should take him at his word will ultimately be up to the many disenfranchised Windows users who have had to deal with a lackluster experience for years now.

For one, Davuluri’s carefully worded promise of being “more intentional” about shoehorning Copilot into the software leaves plenty of opportunities for them to continue burdening the operating system with more AI.

Meanwhile, the team continues to be forced to put out fires, like a widespread bug that caused major Microsoft account sign-in issues over the weekend following the rollout of a flawed update.

More on Windows: Drama Erupts Over Claims That Microsoft Will Embrace AI Even More Drastically in Windows 12