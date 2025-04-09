It seems the only thing Bluesky hates more than Donald Trump is brands that promote artificial intelligence — and Adobe, the makers of Photoshop and Acrobat, had to find that out the hard way.

Earlier this week, the Photoshop and Acrobat-maker posted an innocuous-enough introduction on its new account in an effort, like other brands have made, to find a new place to shill its AI-infused tech that doesn't explicitly promote Nazis.

"Hey, we're Adobe!" the since-deleted post read. "We're here to connect with the artists, designers, and storytellers who bring ideas to life."

Per screenshots of the "skeet," as folks on the butterfly app are wont to call their posts, the software maker had thousands of replies and reposts but very few "likes." In social media parlance, that's known as "getting ratioed" — and boy, did Adobe get an earful.

From being digitally issued the "curse of RA" to getting virtually stared at like a punk at a frat party, the longtime AI-boosting company that makes very expensive image editing software didn't receive the warm welcome it seemingly expected.

Hilariously, a Photoshop account likely created by Adobe's unsuspecting social media team also got the Bluesky bully treatment. Though the software account's original post was similarly deleted in apparent shame, archivally-minded Bluesky users made and posted screen recordings of the incredible replies before it was kiboshed.

"Hello You Sniveling Little Bitch," reads one of the Photo replies, which is still up. "Are You Prepared To Defend Yourself, Unlike Your Foolish And Weakened Parent Company?"

"I assume you'll be charging us monthly to read your posts," another user wrote in a glib reference to the image manipulator's strict subscription model, which begins at $23 a month for its lowest tier and is generally required if one wants to access files saved within the software.

Though both the Adobe and the Photoshop accounts are still on Bluesky, their single-post output is gone — and still, the social network's users are dancing on their deathbed.

"Adobe deleting their first BlueSky post because they realize that the artist community pretty much universally hates them now is extremely funny," illustrator Betsy Bauer remarked.

Seemingly out for blood, yet another user noted that there are several other Adobe accounts to "block and bully" on Bluesky. Hopefully the people working on those social media teams will think before they skeet.

