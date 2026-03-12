Disturbing AI Food Slop Is Strangling the Internet

Sign up to see the future, today Can’t-miss innovations from the bleeding edge of science and tech Email address Sign Up Thank you!

Women crashing through glass bridges. Cat parents grinding their children into mincemeat. Poor people rioting in Walmart. Whichever way you look, the internet is clearly drowning in AI slop — and the tide just keeps coming in.

The latest AI slop fad strangling the web is a series of videos with a bizarre fixation on traumatized food. In keeping with the grand tradition of AI garbage, the premise is incredibly unhinged: families of anthropomorphized food, often styled as spaghetti, are plucked, chopped, boiled, or fried, screaming in agony as they’re prepared for some heartless human’s meal.

Recently uploaded vertical videos on TikTok and Instagram show dozens of variations on the theme, some with tens of thousands of views, others with millions.

“My tiny little noodles, my sweet girls, don’t look down,” a momma pasta sobs in one clip on TikTok. “Mommy, the air is burning, I’m scared,” one of the baby bundles cries. “I don’t wanna fall.”

The spaghetti is then submerged, graphically, into the boiling water, before being dressed up in red sauce. “My wife, my daughters… where are you my love,” a masculine spaghetti bunch weeps from the kitchen counter.

There’s no doubt the clips are meant to disturb — and that’s exactly what they’re doing. “I gotta get the f**k off of tiktok,” one poster declared, alongside a similar video, on X-formerly-Twitter.

On Instagram, the “spaghetti family” prompts have degenerated even further into short reels depicting humanoid babies made up of succulent pasta strands. Some sob when prodded by a fork, others are straight up devoured.

“Thought it was just spaghetti… then it cried,” reads the caption on one video with over 400,000 likes. “Ure paying for my therapist,” a user commented.

Other clips don’t even bother rendering a proper baby. One AI video simply captioned “dinner” depicts an unsettling cat-human creature quivering on a countertop, before puking an endless strand of pasta-bile. Commenters were similarly displeased: “Bro all I wanted was dinner ideas,” one complained.

What fresh horrors the AI slop farmers will cook up next week is impossible to say, but rest assured it’s coming for your feed, whether you want it to or not.

