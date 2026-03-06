AI CEOs Worried About Chernobyl-Style Event Where Their Tech Causes a Horrific Catastrophe

Sign up to see the future, today Can’t-miss innovations from the bleeding edge of science and tech Email address Sign Up Thank you!

The AI industry is no stranger to bad press, from fears over sweeping job losses to a burgeoning mental health crisis, suicide and even murder linked to the tech.

But what’s really top of mind for AI tech leaders, according to new reporting by The Economist, is that their tech could soon be implicated in a Chernobyl-style event — referring to the 1986 catastrophe that’s now nearly synonymous with the failings of the nuclear industry.

Experts have warned that as the AI industry continues to permeate society, the risks of a horrific and hyper-visible tragedy tainting the entire space are becoming significant.

“The Hindenburg disaster destroyed global interest in airships; it was a dead technology from that point on, and a similar moment is a real risk for AI,” Michael Wooldridge, a professor of computer science at Oxford University, told The Guardian last month.

The possibility is looming particularly large as AI becomes deeply interwoven in the Trump administration’s war on Iran, with the Pentagon reportedly using Anthropic’s Claude to select targets for strikes.

If that sounds like a recipe for disaster, you’re not alone. After the US military killed more than 160 people, including dozens of children when it blew up an Iranian elementary school during the early hours of the conflict, it’s refused to say whether AI was used to plan the strike.

And many more risk vectors are looming. There’s the ever-present threat of AI being used to develop bioweapons, a topic AI researchers have openly discussed for years now, with chatbots from companies like Google, OpenAI, Anthropic and xAI happily obeying bioweapon-related requests.

The tech is also supercharging the spread of malware and ransomware, aiding in mass phishing campaigns, and exploiting network vulnerabilities.

Put it all together, and tech leaders fear that a Chernobyl-style crisis triggered by AI is no longer a question of if, but when.

Anthropic CEO Dario Amodei warned in a sprawling, 19,000-word essay earlier this year that “humanity is about to be handed almost unimaginable power, and it is deeply unclear whether our social, political, and technological systems possess the maturity to wield it.”

In his essay, Amodei listed a number of existential dangers AI poses, from the “concentration of economic power” to AIs developing dangerous bioweapons or “superior” military weapons.

After years of dire warnings, the situation appears to be coming to a head under the bellicose power of the Trump administration. Top officials maintain that concerns over AI safety are nothing more than “hand-wringing,” per vice president JD Vance, by “left-wing nut jobs,” in the words of defense secretary Pete Hegseth.

Hegseth has also vowed earlier this year to “accelerate like hell” — a dangerous game that could have potentially disastrous consequences, if much of the AI research community and the industry’s top leaders’ warnings are anything to go by.

More on the AI apocalypse: Anthropic’s Chief Scientist Says We’re Rapidly Approaching the Moment That Could Doom Us All