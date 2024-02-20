Some AI warlock has coaxed an image generator to spit out fake images of pop sensation Taylor Swift performing in juggalo clown makeup with Insane Clown Posse.

In a post to the Facebook group "Cursed AI," which boasts a whopping 800,000 members, user Michael Senkow — who per his LinkedIn is working on some sort of "stealth AI startup" — shared generated images of Swift in an alternate universe where her rabid fanbase and that of the Insane Clown Posse somehow merged.

"The inception of 'Swugalos' traces back to an unprecedented musical event that shattered the boundaries of genre and fan culture," Senkow described in his "what-if" post. "On a night where the stars aligned with uncanny precision, the worlds of Taylor Swift's Swifties and the Insane Clown Posse's Juggalos collided in a spectacle of harmony and chaos."

The images are, we must admit, fairly sophisticated. While there are some messed up fingers and bizarre face-morphing that have become staples of the genre, passing glances at some of the images look very much like the real thing — and any demonic sneers would, in that imaginary scenario, be fully intentional anyway.

"This fusion wasn't born out of mere happenstance," the post's text continued, "but from a concert that promised and delivered an experience so unique that it defied all expectations."

Images via Michael Senkow/Facebook.

Senkow confirmed to Futurism that he used Midjourney — a generator that has been known to spit out some pretty out-there imagery — to create the photorealistic images. This makes sense, since Meta's image generator and those belonging to other big commercial companies, such as Microsoft or OpenAI, generally block prompts using the names of celebrities to avoid the kind of deepfakes that can get them in trouble.

And speaking of Swift and AI, there still hasn't been much in the way of public resolutions regarding those disgusting generated lewd images of her at the Super Bowl, so maybe it's for the best that a lot of AI systems are still blocking that sort of content.

