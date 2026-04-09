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It was bound to happen sooner or later. On Monday this week, a man holding only a shotgun to cover his shame burst into a Tesla service center in Berkeley, California.

The daring raid happened at around 7:20am, local outlet the Berkeley Scanner reported, presumably before many of the dealership workers had even clocked in, let alone had their first cup of coffee. The man, later identified as 35-year-old Ed Teece, was reportedly “running down the street smashing windows” before he made his way into the Tesla location.

Once he was in, the Scanner reported that Teece pointed his shotgun at people inside, who quickly began evacuating the building.

Police officers responding to calls at the service center were able to tackle the alleged perpetrator, who reportedly sprinted at them with his weapon in hand. Everyone was understandably rattled, but no one was hurt in the mayhem, a frankly astonishing outcome for the alleged perpetrator.

“It all worked out, but it could have gone differently,” Berkeley Police spokesman Byron White told the Scanner.

Police then raided Teece’s nearby warehouse, uncovering “evidence that the suspect had discharged the shotgun” a few times. In all, Teece has been charged with several felonies, including discharge of a firearm with gross negligence and resisting arrest, with a bail set at $175,000.

According to his LinkedIn profile, Teece is a Yale University grad, where he was a member of the 2009-2010 lightweight rowing team. (His senior paper, “Meat Gettin’ Ground Down Every Single Day: Considering the Psychological Concerns of College Athletes in Context” even received an honorable mention for Outstanding Senior Essay.)

Later in 2025, Teece’ began’s profile says he began an MBA program at the Wharton School of the University of Pennsylvania, which he has yet to finish.

It’s unknown what sparked Teece’s alleged streaking spree, why he chose to terrorize the Tesla depot, or what he’s got cooking at his Berkeley-area warehouse, but given the laundry list of charges against him, we’ll likely to find out.

More on Tesla: Man Caught Sleeping Behind the Wheel While FSD Tesla Cruises the Streets After Decadent Feast of Wine and Pizza

