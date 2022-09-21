Xbox Series X is one of the best ways to game this generation, especially with exclusives like “Gears 5.” For a limited time, you can score a brand new Xbox Series X along with the hardcore, gory, alien-slaying title — and save $62. Read on to find out what’s included in this Xbox Series X Gears 5 Bundle Deal.

What's Included in the Xbox Series X ‘Gears 5’ Bundle Deal?

Xbox Series X 1TB SSD Console

The Series X is the most powerful console in the Xbox line, and this model comes with an entire terabyte of hard drive space, to accommodate tons of the latest and greatest releases. Series X offers true 4K gaming, and in some cases, even offers 8K of dynamic range and up to 120 fps (frames per second). This bundles also offers true spatial sound, and one of the fastest interfaces out there. You know, the kind of specs you can typically only find on PCs. Alone, it’s a fantastic console. But with Xbox Game Pass, it’s a hardcore gaming workhorse.

“Gears 5”

Nintendo has Super Mario and Pokemon, Sony has Ratchet and Clank and Uncharted, and Xbox has Halo and Gears of War. The fifth entry in the popular series of third-person shooters takes place months after “Gears of War 4,” from the perspective of Kait Diaz, an outsider joining humanity in the fight against the locust horde. Whether you’re a veteran of the series or a complete newbie, “Gears 5” offers some seriously cinematic bug-slaying with the Lancer Assault Rifle, one of the coolest guns in video game history. It’s a great first game to use in your new Xbox Series X console.

Of course, each console comes with a new Xbox Wireless Controller, which works equally well on the Series X and PC alike. Supplies are limited so score this Xbox Series X Gears 5 Bundle Deal while you still can.

