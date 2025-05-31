Self-driving cars might be taking the world by storm, but that doesn't mean everyone's happy about it.

Some residents unfortunate enough to live next to the Waymo depot in Santa Monica, California discovered a dreadful byproduct of Alphabet's self-driving cars: their insanely irritating backup noise.

"It's one of the most annoying noises I could think of," one resident told local station KTLA.

As the Los Angeles Times recently reported, local regulations require self-driving vehicles to emit a noise whenever they backup — something that happens a lot as Waymos return to base for a recharge.

"It's irritating. This neighborhood has a lot of noise, and to add one more level to it is not fair, I think, to this neighborhood," a local woman seethed to KTLA. "I know some people have been kept up at night, and woken up in the middle of the night."

Using a tactic pioneered by activist group Safe Street Rebel in 2023 — when self-driving cars first hit the streets in San Francisco — Santa Monica residents have taken to blocking Waymos with traffic cones, personal vehicles, and even their own bodies.

Called "coning," the seemingly petty method emerged after the California Public Utilities Commission voted 3-1 to let Waymo and Cruise operate self-driving vehicles through California neighborhoods 24/7. Prior to the vote, public comments went for over six hours — not exactly the sign of a popular motion.

To protest the decision to give Cruise and Waymo free reign over public streets, Safe Street Rebel engaged in a period of direct action which it called "The Week of the Cone." Thanks to the group's campaign — not to mention a mountain of incidents involving autonomous vehicles — the California DMV soon rescinded Cruise's license to operate vehicles in the state.

"This is a clear victory for direct action and the power of people getting in the street," Safe Street Rebel said in a statement. "Our shenanigans made this an international story and forced a spotlight on the many issues with [self-driving cars]."

Back in Santa Monica, however, Waymo isn't going down without a fight. The corporation has sued a number of nonviolent protestors, and has resorted to calling in local police to clear out angry residents, according to the LA Times.

"My client engaged in justifiable protest, and Waymo attempted to obtain a restraining order against him, which was denied outright," said Rebecca Wester, an attorney representing a local resident.

The backup noise is just the latest nuisance Waymo has thrust upon its neighbors. Nine months ago, San Francisco residents reported choruses of horns ringing out at all hours of the day from a nearby Waymo depot, which occurs when dozens of the vehicles pile up in the cramped parking area.

In response, Waymo told local media that "we are aware that in some scenarios our vehicles may briefly honk while navigating our parking lots. We have identified the cause and are in the process of implementing a fix."

