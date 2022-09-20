Nobody wants to think about installing a video doorbell because the implication is you’re worried about someone breaking into your home, but there are plenty of other useful (and not scary) reasons to get one. A video doorbell can tell you when a package arrived, and allow you to keep an eye on it until you get home. You’ll be able to see when friends, family, and neighbors come over when you’re not around, and let them know you’re not home. Yes, the doorbell will also let you know when strangers approach your home or snoop around your property, but let’s hope you never have to deal with that. And with these video doorbell deals, it's a great time to save.

Eufy’s Security Dual Video Doorbell has all the features you’d expect from a premium video doorbell at a much more affordable price. It can record video at 2K (better-than-HD) resolution, so your footage will look extremely sharp. As its name suggests, Eufy’s video doorbell actually has two cameras — one facing forward and the other facing downward — so you can see both people approaching your home and packages on your stoop.

The Dual Video Doorbell will send your phone a notification each time its motion sensor is triggered, and you’ll be able to see a three-second preview of the person who approached your home. AI allows the doorbell to distinguish between people and other objects to avoid false positives, and even tell whether a package was left at your doorstep. Your video recordings will be saved onto a memory chip inside the Dual Video Doorbell, so you’ll be able to review footage without paying a monthly subscription fee.

The only problem you may have with Eufy’s video doorbell is the fact that it needs to be hardwired. This won’t be an issue if you’re replacing an existing doorbell, but may be an issue if you don’t have one. An electrician will be able to run a cable down to the front of your home, but that will come at an extra cost. Don’t worry, Eufy also offers a battery-powered version of this video doorbell if you’d prefer to go that route. And they're both on sale during these video doorbell deals.

A video doorbell will keep an eye on the most vulnerable part of your home, and it’s an investment that can give you peace of mind even if you barely have to use it.

Best Video Doorbell Deals

Eufy Security Video Doorbell Kit, $135.99 (Was $199.99)

Eufy Security Wireless Add-on Video Doorbell, $99.99 (Was $124.99)

Google Nest Doorbell, $159 (Was $179.99)

Arlo Essential WiFi Smart Video Doorbell, $119.99 (Was $149.99)

Wyze Video Doorbell, $58.48 (Was $64.98)

Best Smart Security Camera Deals

Vimtag Mini G3 Security Camera, $29.99 (Was $50.99)

Kasa Indoor Pan, $26.99 (Was $34.99)

Arlo Essential Spotlight Camera, $99.99 (Was $129.99)

YI Pan-Tilt Security Camera, $30.59 (Was $33.99)

Google Nest Cam Battery 2-Pack, $239.99 (Was $329.99)

Wyze Cam Pan, $39.98 (Was $49.99)

Swann Enforcer (8-Pack), $399.99 (Was $499.99)

Futurism may receive a portion of sales on products linked within this post.