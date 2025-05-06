If the Trump administration won't listen to federal judges, maybe they'll listen to Anonymous.

The infamous hacking collective is reportedly responsible for cracking into the website of GlobalX Air, the airline chosen by US Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) to conduct sweeping deportations of migrants and citizens alike. GlobalX was chartered to fly hundreds of people in ICE's swift and forceful deportations to a notorious prison in El Salvador — despite a federal judge ruling the extraditions illegal.

As first reported by 404 Media, an Anonymous hacker defaced GlobalX's website, leaving a message alongside an image of the group's traditional Guy Fawkes mask logo, decked out in the stars and stripes of the US flag.

"Anonymous has decided to enforce the Judge's order since you and your sycophant staff ignore lawful orders that go against your fascist plans," the vandalized website reads. "You lose again Donny."

More substantially, the hacker allegedly snagged "flight records and passenger manifests of all of [GlobalX's] flights, including those for deportation," according to 404, which was among the news groups Anonymous solicited to obtain the data.

The flight records include GlobalX-ICE flights 6143, 6145, and 6122, which are currently the core of a class action lawsuit against the Trump administration being heard by the Supreme Court. By the time an eleventh-hour ruling from the aforementioned federal judge demanded the planes remain grounded, two of the flights were already underway, en route to El Salvador full of ICE detainees. A third took off shortly following the decision.

The data likewise includes names of individuals like Heymar Padilla Moyetones — a 24 year old woman who was flown from Houston to Honduras to El Salvador, and finally back to Houston — and Kilmar Abrego Garcia, the Maryland man whom ICE officials banished to the El Salvadorian prison without due process.

On top of flight records, the extensive breach allowed the Anonymous hacktivist to access GlobalX's flight planning software and blast its message to every pilot and crewmember in the company. The hacker likewise accessed the company's internal databases, and took it upon themself to do a little spring cleaning, 404 shared.

In 2024, GlobalX was responsible for some 74 percent of US deportation flights, and 404 notes it expects to rake in $65 million in annual contract revenue from ICE under the Trump administration.

The story is probably far from over as analysts and journalists set about sifting through the leaked data.

The breach also comes as Trump's former national security advisor, Mike Waltz, is embroiled in a scandal after using the unencrypted Israeli app, TeleMessage, for official communications. TeleMessage recently suspended its services "out of an abundance of caution" following a disastrous data breach, which includes individual messages.

Going forward, it seems like data breaches are becoming a question of "when," not "if" for the Trump administration — which would almost be funny, if it wasn't all so grim.

