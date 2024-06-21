Heat Stroke

Two French women and a US man have gone missing on the Greek island of Amorgos, with temperatures soaring over 100 degrees Fahrenheit, stoking fears that they may have passed away due to the unseasonally hot weather and highlighting the growing danger of climate change.

As CNN reports, several tourists have already died in the extreme heat engulfing the European islands over the last couple of weeks, including a British health guru named Michael Mosley who went missing in early June after embarking on a long walk, with his body found several days later.

The incidents and ongoing search-and-rescue missions highlight just how dangerous this summer's soaring temperatures can be to the human body. Scientists warn that extreme heat can reduce blood flow to the brain, impairing complex decision-making.

"You make wrong decisions and it can cost you your life," University of South Wales physiology and biochemistry professor Damian Bailey told CNN earlier this week.

Deadly Hike

The latest disappearances come after a string of deaths on the Greek islands. The body of another American tourist was discovered over the weekend on the tiny island of Mathraki, though the exact cause of death has yet to be determined.

A Dutch tourist was found dead on the island of Crete on Saturday after his car was spotted on a cliff edge.

"There is a common pattern — they all went for a hike amid high temperatures," police spokesman for the Southern Aegean Petros Vassilakis told Reuters.

Whether the deaths can be chalked up to global warming remains unclear, but it's certainly a possibility. Researchers have shown that the number of stroke-related deaths and disabilities linked to extreme temperatures has been steadily growing since 1990, suggesting a link to the wide-ranging effects of climate change.

Now, all eyes are on the three individuals who were announced missing over the weekend. The brother of the American tourist has since spoken up, urging the US government to help out.

"I know, probably, the chances are very slim," he told CBS News on Tuesday. "But if there's that one percent... I just want to find my brother."

