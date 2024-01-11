"They'll grow up eating macadamia meal and drinking beer that we grow and produce here."

Move over, Sam Altman — it looks like there's a new doomsday-prepping tech titan in town.

As recent social media posts and news stories indicate, Meta founder and CEO Mark Zuckerberg is living someone's dream. Over the past few days, the BBQ-loving elder millennial shared on Instagram — which, of course, he owns — a video of him playing with a giant catapult and announced that he has been raising high-end cattle on his ranch in Hawaii.

"The cattle are wagyu and angus, and they'll grow up eating macadamia meal and drinking beer that we grow and produce here on the ranch," Zuckerberg wrote in the caption of one of the posts. "We want the whole process to be local and vertically integrated. Each cow eats 5,000-10,000 pounds of food each year, so that's a lot of acres of macadamia trees."

He went on to add that his daughters both help plant the "mac trees" and assist in the care of the Zuckerberg-Chan family's animals, which hopefully is their idea.

If viewed in a vacuum, these dadposts about Zuckerberg's goings-on would be less exciting, even, than his admission that he'd made bracelets and decorated his face with adhesive rhinestones when taking his daughters and their friends to see Taylor Swift last fall.

But when you add into the equation Wired's recent reporting about the secret doomsday bunker on the family's palatial Hawaiian compound, which is said to cost an estimated $100 million to build, that IG activity starts to look more like not-so-humblebrags about having a private food source and weaponry in the event of global catastrophe.

Doom and Gloom

So secretive is the estate, which is still under construction, that any security or grounds personnel working there would be fired immediately if caught speaking to the press.

"It’s fight club," a former contractor told Wired. "We don’t talk about fight club."

To be clear, there's absolutely nothing unusual about the uber-rich and techy crowd getting into hoarding remote properties, food stockades and weapons caches for the end of the world. Just ask OpenAI's embattled CEO, who once reportedly bragged years ago to people at a party that he "prep[s] for survival" from such catastrophes as lab-made virus leaks and "AI that attacks us" (yes, the irony is palpable.)

"I have guns, gold, potassium iodide, antibiotics, batteries, water, gas masks from the Israeli Defense Force, and a big patch of land in Big Sur I can fly to," Altman told folks gathered around a firepit at a long-ago Y Combinator party, per The New Yorker.

Whatever Zuckerberg's got at that giant Kauai estate is anyone's guess, but given his penchant for Sweet Baby Ray's barbeque sauce, he may have a room dedicated to the delicious sauce.

