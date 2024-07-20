So much for shatterproof windows.

Cream Big

Out in wild Ohio, a woman has been arrested for allegedly smashing the windows of a Cybertruck out of which someone ran an ice cream stand.

As Dayton's WHIO local broadcaster reports, a 29-year-old Indiana woman was arrested earlier this week for clobbering the futuristic-looking Tesla truck used by the owners of Cyber Cream Dayton, a seemingly mom n' pop ice cream stand operated out of the back of the vehicle.

According to the owner of the Cybertruck, he was alerted to the sound of glass breaking by his home's Ring camera.

When he went outside, he saw the woman drive up into his driveway, get out, and start hitting the car — which apparently had two children inside it — and then get back into her own and drive away.

"They were both crying," the man told WHIO of the kids, whose relation to him is unknown. "They just witnessed something really bizarre and strange happen."

Charging Up

Just minutes after the incident, police found the woman nearby and arrested her on a misdemeanor vandalism charge. The man who owns Cyber Cream Dayton told the local broadcaster that he's not going to press any additional charges against the woman, who he'd never seen before she went berserk on his electric truck.

To make matters worse, the man who owns Cyber Cream Dayton said that because of the expensive damage done to his Cybertruck during this "random act of violence," as he called it in an Instagram post, he and his wife will be unable to continue running the business that only got up and running in May.

"Within 30 seconds," he said, "our business was torpedoed."

While a lot remains unclear about this story, including what the woman hit the car with and why there were children in the car while the man was seemingly indoors, it nevertheless sounds like a pretty jarring incident.

Adding kids into the mix makes this story all the scarier.

"I feel really sorry for the children," the Cyber Cream Dayton owner said, "and we just really wish the best for everyone, we want everyone to come out OK with this."

