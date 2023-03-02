Because nothing says eternal love like a robot writing your vows.

Till Death

Terrific news for anyone who's already using ChatGPT to help get dates: if you make it to the altar, the chatbot can take care of your vows, too.

Joy, a wedding planning platform, has unveiled a new OpenAI-powered "Wedding Writer's Block" tool, billed by the company as an AI assistant designed to help platform users write their "toughest wedding-related wordage."

You know, because nothing says romance than relying on a bot — trained to write in the style of pirates, astrologists, Shakespeare, and Rumi, among others — to declare your undying love for your betrothed.

A "recent survey highlighted that 89 percent of our community found it at least somewhat overwhelming to start writing their wedding materials," company CEO Vishal Joshi said in a press release. "Our new Writer's Block Assistant uses OpenAI to enable couples and guests to get over their writer’s block and bring their emotions on to paper in fun and creative ways."

Neu Romancer

To be fair, the integration is marketed by Joy as a first draft tool — an inspirational device, rather than a full-on ghostwriter. It's also true that people turn to search engines to find writing inspiration all the time.

Still, finding published inspiration, thinking about it critically, and working from there is quite different from having a machine regurgitate some paraphrased themes at you — with no mention of sources, of course. And while we personally wouldn't verbatim copy the Wedding Writer's Block-generated vows, wedding website "love story" copy, toasts, and other wedding "wordage" options offered by Joy, we can imagine that some folks out there just might.

On a grander scale, the integration seems to speak to a broader tech industry push to incorporate OpenAI's viral chatbot tech into anything and everything they can, even into a part of life that some might argue is more essential to our humanity than most: love, dating, and relationships.

The world of online dating was among the quickest to jump onto the AI-integration bandwagon, as it all too often does with tech trends of the like. The wedding industry, it seems, has followed in stride.

And with the dating phase now officially bookended by AI integrations, it's hard not to wonder what's next. GPT-powered couples' therapy? A Netflix series about folks in pods who can only communicate with chatbot prompts? (We'd say OpenAI-assisted divorce court, although that one might be taking longer than expected.)

