Airbike Jordan

A Poland-based startup called Volonaut has released a flashy new video of its Airbike, a terrifying-looking, jet-powered hoverbike.

The "superbike for the skies" is reminiscent of the speeder bikes ripping through the dense underbrush of Endor in the 1983 Star Wars movie "Return of the Jedi," effortlessly soaring over a rugged landscape as if it were defying gravity.

The startup even shared a promotional video of a rider dressed up like a Stormtrooper riding the bike for a May the Fourth-inspired social media post over the weekend.

Inventor Tomasz Patan, who showed off a one-person, fully-electric eVTOL called the Jetson ONE earlier this year, went back to the drawing board for the Airbike, relying on jet propulsion instead of spinning propellers to reach advertised speeds of up to 124 mph.

"The Airbike's proprietary stabilization system enhanced by a flight computer provides automatic hover and ease of control for its rider," the startup's website boasts. "The unique riding position with unobstructed 360 degree view helps the rider to quickly become one with the flying machine and provides the sensation of complete freedom."

Hot Air Ride

Other than that, details are pretty sparse. We don't know what kind of engines are being used to propel the bike, how long it can stay airborne, or how much ground it can cover.

We also don't know if it will ever be made commercially available, let alone how much it would cost if it did. However, Volonaut claims the Airbike will go to market in the "near future."

According to New Atlas' back-of-the-envelope calculations, the bike is unlikely to be able to fly much longer than two to three minutes at a time, based on it purportedly being "seven times lighter than a typical motorcycle."

Other than the Airbike, the Jetson ONE is seemingly closer to hitting the market. The sleek contraption, which will go on sale for $128,000, features eight electric motors that generate north of 100 horsepower. It can fly for 20 minutes at a time and reach speeds of up to 63 mph.

In a video last month, the startup showed off the first production version taking to the skies. Preorders for both this year and next year have been sold out, according to the company's website.

