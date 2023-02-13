We need answers!

UFO Szn

After the Pentagon spotted a series of mysterious objects and then shot them out of the sky, an official made a baffling admission: that the military hasn't ruled out that the objects could have been extraterrestrial in nature.

A total of three airborne objects were shot down over just three days, Reuters reports, prompting widespread speculation about their origins.

"I'll let the intel community and the counterintelligence community figure that out," Air Force general Glen VanHerck told reporters, referring to the possibility of aliens being behind the sightings. "I haven't ruled out anything."

Shoot 'Em Down

The Pentagon, however, also noted that it has yet to find any compelling evidence supporting the alien theory. So as cool as that would be, there's almost certainly a more mundane explanation.

On Sunday, a mysterious octagonal object was shot down over Lake Huron, representing the fourth flying object to have met a similar fate since a Chinese balloon was destroyed on February 4.

But the latter three objects don't appear to be balloons, making the encounters even more puzzling.

"We're calling them objects, not balloons, for a reason," VanHerck, head of North American Aerospace Defense Command, told reporters, as quoted by Reuters.

Mysterious Skies

So far, all we can do is speculate. Officials will attempt to fish out the latest object out of Lake Huron to investigate it, according to the general.

While we still have no idea who or what was behind these objects, it's certainly an eyebrow-raising series of events.

The US has spent decades investigating "unidentified aerial phenomena," strange sightings made by military pilots over the years, that remain unexplained to this day.

Maybe there's finally a chance we could get some answers.

READ MORE: Ruling out aliens? Senior U.S. general says not ruling out anything yet [Reuters]



More on the objects: China Wants the Corpse of Its Balloon Back After the US Killed It With a Missile