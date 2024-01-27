"We've received your content and we're concerned about you."

Forked Himself

An Australian streamer has been banned from Twitch for 30 days after faking a stunt involving him sticking two forks in two toasters.

Yes, you read that correctly.

The Australia-based streamer called Boggles went viral after sharing footage of himself dunking two forks into toasters, seemingly getting electrified, and then allegedly defecating himself.

The footage, as seen on his X-formerly-Twitter account, shows him getting fake-electrocuted before landing on his back on his twin bed.

The streamer is far from the first and won't be the last to imitate dangerous stunts on the internet. From silly TikTok challenges to dangerous pranks, the latest incident once again highlights the deranged lengths to which people will go for online infamy.

Brain Sells

The streaming platform certainly wasn't laughing at Boggles' hijinks.

"We've received your content and we're concerned about you," reads a notice to Boggles shared by esports commentator Jake Lucky. "If you're currently struggling or feeling unsafe, please reach out for help, talk to someone you trust, contact your doctor or go to the hospital."

Twitch cited its community guidelines that "engaging in activities that may endanger your life or lead to your physical harm" isn't allowed.

"Know that you are valued as a part of the Twitch community," the notice reads. "Please take care."

It's not the first time the streamer has gotten into trouble. Boggles reportedly has already gotten banned from a Melbourne-based gaming convention called Dreamhack after sharing footage of him spraying gamers with deodorant.

Still, Boggles isn't ready to call it quits. In a Tuesday stream, he took things up a notch by sticking three forks into three separate toasters by holding one of them in his mouth.

In other words, zero lessons have been learned.

