OK, this video is hilarious.

Beside Himself

During what NPR described as a "historic night" on Thursday, vice president Kamala Harris gave a stirring speech, accepting the Democrats' nomination to be president.

During her address, she described former president Donald Trump as an "unserious man," accusing MAGA Republicans of being "out of their minds" for supporting him.

Meanwhile, the former reality TV host and convicted felon watched the scene unfold on his TV. He furiously tweeted through it on his largely abandoned Truth Social platform, a safe haven for his most ardent and extremist supporters.

All told, he sent a whopping 59 posts in just 38 minutes – a hysterical fit of epic proportions.

"SHE HAS LED US INTO FAILING NATION STATUS!" he wrote.

"She stands for Incompetence and Weakness – Our Country is being laughed at all over the World!" he added.

But his meaningless shouts into the void weren't enough for him. Trump even resorted to picking up the phone to call into Fox News, ignoring the hosts' questions during an incoherent rant.

During his call, the technologically challenged former president even appeared to accidentally press buttons on the keypad of his phone, interrupting his rambling with distinct — and hilarious — beeping sounds.

As MSNBC put it, Trump suffered an "unintentionally funny meltdown on DNC’s final night."

Trump is so rattled that he keeps hitting the buttons on his phone while he’s talking pic.twitter.com/U1rXcJPpsU — Acyn (@Acyn) August 23, 2024

Please Shut Up

Fox hosts Bret Baier and Martha MacCallum were clearly struggling to get him to shut up. They resorted to talking over him and eventually cutting him off.

"We appreciate that live feedback," an exasperated Baier told Trump.

Still unsatisfied, the former president took to far-right news channel Newsmax next. During a continuation of his incessant rambling, Trump told the anchors that he was planning to move to Venezuela — and for some reason invited them to come with him.

"You look at Venezuela, they got into Caracas which was a very unsafe city, and now it’s safe," he told the station, as quoted by the Independent. "In fact, someday the three of us will have to go there — let’s bring your husband with us also, right — and we’ll bring some of the other people that are with you because I like the people that are with you."

In short, his two disastrous live TV appearances seem to have backfired spectacularly.

Conservative TV already appears to have had enough of the former president before last night's chaos. Earlier this week, both Newsmax and Fox cut away from a "speech" he was giving at the Livingston County Sheriff's Office.

"When Trump has lost Newsmax, the station that was built on MAGA morons running from Fox News, you've lost it all," one user on X-formerly-Twitter wrote.

More on Trump: Donald Trump Says He Doesn't Know Anything About AI-Generated Taylor Swift Images He Posted