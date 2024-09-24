He's still claiming he was hacked.

Site Unseen

North Carolina's lieutenant governor has even more explaining to do now that he's been credibly linked to more porn and sex sites.

As Politico reports, there is now more evidence that Lt. Gov. Mark Robinson — who's now running on the GOP ticket for governor of the state, with an exceptionally enthusiastic endorsement from Donald Trump — visited and used various porn and casual sex sites, including one where he made lewd and racially charged comments more than a decade ago.

Along with finding previously-unreported IP addresses and other data linking Robinson to a porn site and forum called NudeAfrica.com, Politico also found that email addresses associated with him were used to make accounts on the dating sites Fling, Mate1 and AdultFriendFinder, as well as a since-defunct site called Lords of Porno.

AdultFraudFinder

While previous reports found that the embattled candidate's use of the website NudeAfrica took place between 2008 and 2012, data breaches involving at least one of the other sites in question suggest he may have used them more recently.

Robinson's last login on AdultFriendFinder prior to that site's user info leaks in 2018 was at the end of 2013. It's unclear when, via Politico's new reporting, the GOP candidate used the dating sites Fling or Mate1 or the adult content site Lords of Porno.

Though he's admitted to some prior claims tarnishing his conservative bona fides, including that he paid for and drove his wife Yolanda to get an abortion in 1989 despite having an anti-choice platform, Robinson has fervently denied all reports that he visited NudeAfrica or any other porn or dating site.

"The things that people can do with the internet now is incredible," the lieutenant governor told CNN, which broke the NudeAfrica story, last week.

Pants on Fire

Despite all the evidence pointing to him very much being the NudeAfrica user who claimed that he is a "Black Nazi" and said that he enjoyed watching transgender porn, Robinson is maintaining his claim that someone somehow fabricated the posts to take him down.

Robinson's spokesperson Mike Lonergan, who appears to be one of the last members of the candidate's team still standing after most of them resigned in the wake of CNN's reporting, denied that the candidate "ever created or used an account on any of these websites" and said there was a legal investigation underway.

The GOP gubernatorial nominee also said during a campaign stop earlier this week, per local broadcaster WRAL, that he's weighing "everything up to legal counsel to take CNN to task for what they have done to us."

In that same report, the local news station added that Robinson had rejected offers from tech-savvy supporters to help find out who allegedly hacked him.

