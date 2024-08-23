This is a lawsuit waiting to happen.

Traffic Jam

Tesla drivers are saying the latest version of the car company's "Full Self-Driving" (FSD) software is making their cars run red lights, alarming anybody concerned about these so-called self-driving cars.

"Thankfully I stopped it before it ran the light," wrote one Redditor user in a thread with several other Tesla drivers experiencing the same thing, "but hopefully Tesla is aware their software is at a very dangerous level right now."

"I've also had that happen once or twice at below 30 mph," another person wrote. "Having trust issues because of it [not gonna lie]."

A YouTuber posted a video clearly showing the red light problem Redditors brought up in their thread.

"Don't do that! That's a red light," the YouTuber exclaimed while he was driving through the downtown area of Newark, New Jersey, and the vehicle tried to drive through a red light at an intersection.

Car Talk

The red light allegations don't bode well, with Tesla already under federal investigation for its driver assist software's involvement in accidents, at least 13 of them fatal.

In addition, the feds have reprimanded Tesla for not doing enough to address the issue, not to mention serious accusations that Musk and Tesla executives misled the public by exaggerating the capabilities of its self-driving vehicles.

This is all happening as Musk pivots Tesla towards robotaxis, which have run into their own issues with crashes, glitches, and unpopularity with pedestrians.

Will a software patch improve the red light issue? Perhaps.

But there's something that Musk can do that's low cost and won't hurt anybody: stop calling the Tesla auto assist software "Full Self-Driving" until it really is.

