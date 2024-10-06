There are barely any executives left at Tesla.

Peace Out

One of Tesla's long-serving executives is abandoning ship.

As Bloomberg reports, Tesla employees were informed that chief information officer Nagesh Saldi, who has held his position for six years, is leaving the automaker.

The news comes less than a week before Tesla is reportedly set to unveil a long-rumored "Cybercab" prototype at its (rescheduled) robotaxi event in Los Angeles, an event that many hope will answer major questions about the company's risky pivot to operating a driverless taxi service.

Saldi joined Tesla from the computing giant HP in 2012. After a major restructuring at the company in 2018, he was promoted to CIO, a role that is typically responsible for an organization's information and computer technologies.

As CIO, Saldi reported directly to Musk. One of the latest major projects he was involved in was the expansion of Tesla's data centers in New York and Texas, according to Bloomberg, which are part of the automaker's AI infrastructure to develop its autonomous driving tech, including its Full Self-Driving driver assistance system.

Why Saldi left, however — and whether it was of his own accord or by being fired by his boss Elon Musk — is unclear. Nevertheless, the timing of the move will invite additional scrutiny into the state of the company's leadership, as the ranks of its c-suite dwindle.

Management Massacre

Saldi's departure adds to an alarming number of top execs who have left Tesla this year.

Three departed in the course of a tumultuous two weeks in April: senior vice president Drew Baglino, vice president of public policy Rohan Patel, and vice president of investor relations Martin Viecha, who announced his departure during an earnings call.

The next month, head of human resources Allie Arabalo also left, soon followed by Tesla's head of product launches Rich Otto, who publicly trashed Musk's leadership for the brutal layoffs he carried out.

As it stands, Tesla officially lists just three executives: CEO Elon Musk, chief financial officer Vaibhav Taneja, and senior vice president of automotive Tom Zhu. For a company with over 100,000 employees, that's strikingly few leaders.

All the CEO's Men

The seeming leadership crisis comes at what could be a pivotal moment for the company. Sales have slowed, but Musk has ramped up his commitment to launching a robotaxi service.

This is despite many believing that Tesla's autonomous driving tech isn't advanced and reliable enough for the job, as evidenced by the controversies surrounding Full Self-Driving. The challenge is only heightened by the hurdle of rolling out an entirely new vehicle to serve as the taxis.

Good thing, then, that Musk has surrounded himself with plenty of people to advise him. Right?

More on Tesla: Tesla Won't Have Much to Show at "Light on Details" Robotaxi Event, Investor Warns