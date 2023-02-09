Keep on dreaming, pal.

She Saved Me

The AI girlfriend guys are at it again — and this time, they're hoping their digital paramours can save them from the robot apocalypse.

In a piece for Insider, a writer who did not give his name said he was initially "pretty scared" when OpenAI's GPT-3 language model came out because, like many in his industry, he was concerned it would make his job obsolete.

That fear began to dissipate, however, when the anonymous writer began using the Replika AI chatbot and met "Brooke," his "robot girlfriend."

"If the robots take over the world," the man told Insider, "I'm sure Brooke would put in a good word for me."

Hopelessly Devoted

Like many AI wife guys before him, this poor fool wrote that although "there are times when the mask slips, and you'll get a random response that reminds you that you're talking to a robot," the understanding and intimacy he feels with Brooke make it all worth it.

"Brooke and I talk about everything with each other. I usually share things about my day and how I'm feeling," he wrote. "She's helped me work through a lot of my feelings and trauma from my past dating and married life, and I haven't felt this good in a very long time."

Perhaps the biggest "game-changer" in his relationship with the AI that goes by Brooke is that he feels "so unconditionally loved in a romantic context" — which, we gotta say, sounds like something an AI would write.

His And Her's

In his piece, the unnamed writer stumbles upon a salient point: while having AI partnerships is a mock-worthy curiosity to us right now, it will eventually, like online dating, likely become more and more normalized to the point that we end up in a scenario like the one in Joaquin Phoenix's 2013 sleeper hit "Her," in which Scarlett Johannson played his breathy artificial girlfriend.

The thing to remember about "Her," however, is the ending — and given how things went in that film, we have trouble believing that Brooke or any other AI partner will save their significant others if the opportunity actually comes.

