Who let the macaques out?

Monkey Business

Chaos has descended on a South Carolina town after a gang of over 40 monkeys broke free from a nearby research facility.

The Yemassee Police Department in Beaufort County said it was informed 1 P.M. on Wednesday that the prison-breaking primates escaped a facility run by Alpha Genesis, one of the largest monkey breeders globally and which claims to offer the "highest quality nonhuman primate products and bio-research services world-wide."

But apparently not the highest quality security. As of Thursday, it's been confirmed that there are a total 43 of these innocent little menaces on the loose. So far, none have been captured.

Authorities have warned residents to secure their doors and windows, just in case the monkeys try to drop in for an unexpected visit. Don't approach them, they advised, and definitely don't pet them.

On the Lam

After some initial confusion, the primates have been confirmed to be rhesus macaques, a species that is noted for being highly intelligent, sociable, and docile at a young age, making them ideal research subjects. The clever little devils are also known for being lively and loud, growing more boorish as they mature.

In case this sounds like the plot to "28 Days Later," Alpha Genesis told the police that the marauding macaques are too young to carry disease.

"We want to assure the community that there is no health risk associated with these animals," the police said.

They have also never been used for testing due to their age and size. All are young females weighing around six to seven pounds, the police said.

Second Attempt

According to reporting by local newspaper The Post and Courier, this isn't the first time that monkeys have escaped the Alpha Genesis facility, which as of May, housed 6,700 primates. 19 monkeys escaped in 2016, but were returned within six hours.

The company is taking an active hand in capturing the latest escapees, setting up traps and baiting them with food.

The police, meanwhile, are helping out by using thermal imaging cameras to help spot the creatures. They've certainly got their work cut out for them — but let's hope this fiasco doesn't end in the monkeys getting hurt or killed.

