The Giving Tree

Philly's district attorney is accusing Elon Musk and his political action committee (PAC) of illegally influencing voters with the pro-Trump billionaire's $1 million daily giveaway.

In a lawsuit filed in Philadelphia Common Pleas Court, DA Larry Krasner said that the state's laws are "unambiguous" when it comes to registering lotteries — and that Musk's America PAC giveaway violates those laws.

"America PAC and Musk are lulling Philadelphia citizens — and others in the Commonwealth (and other swing states in the upcoming election) — to give up their personal identifying information and make a political pledge in exchange for the chance to win $1 million," the complaint claims. "That is a lottery."

Beginning earlier this month, the billionaire and his PAC have been offering voters in swing states like Pennsylvania and North Carolina the chance to win $1 million by signing their petition.

Despite initially pausing after a warning by the US Justice Department last week, Musk subsequently restarted the cash payments selected at random — and has seemingly favored Pennsylvanians, who are also getting $100 apiece just for signing the petition.

Injunction Junction

A regular punching bag for the Pennsylvania GOP due to his progressive and anti-carceral stances, Krasner is seeking to halt the allegedly illegal contest.

"The Pennsylvania General Assembly has declared that illegal lotteries are a public 'nuisance,'" the suit continues, "and empowered law enforcement officers such as DA Krasner to seek an injunction in court to stop them."

Thus far, the giveaway has given away $9 million and plans to keep going up until Election Day with the campaign Krasner and many other detractors consider an illegal electioneering scheme.

"America PAC and Musk must be stopped, immediately, before the upcoming Presidential Election on Nov. 5,” the lawsuit claims. "That is because America PAC and Musk hatched their illegal lottery scheme to influence voters in that election."

Prior to this suit being filed, the multi-hyphenate billionaire took to the social network he owns to defend the contest.

"To be clear, this is not a petition to vote for or register for anyone," he said during an X Spaces discussion on Friday. "It’s really a petition in support of the Constitution of the United States, and in particular, freedom of speech and the right to bear arms."

With legal experts divided about whether this scheme is illegal — and the billionaire himself seeming to refuse compliance with the DOJ — it's unclear whether Krasner's injunction will make any difference with the election just a week away.

