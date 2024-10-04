Please make it make sense.

Combo Meal

Meta-formerly-Facebook announced a new suite of AI-powered video-creating and editing tools today, collectively called "Meta Movie Gen."

Longtime CEO Mark Zuckerberg showed off the new AI offering in his favorite way to promote anything: by showing off his love for fitness — albeit with some very strange, very AI twists.

In a bizarre Instagram video, Zuck can be seen doing leg presses in a series of increasingly strange AI-generated settings. In the first scene, he's pictured using the machine in a neon-lit gym; in the next, he's dressed like Caeser and pictured against a distinctly ancient Roman backdrop. At one point he's pressing dripping racks of gold.

Then, in perhaps the strange scene of all, Zuck is suddenly pictured leg-pressing a large bucket of chicken nuggets whilst surrounded by a sea of french fries.

"Every day is leg day with Meta's new MovieGen AI model that can create and edit videos," Zuck captioned the video. "Coming to Instagram next year."

Sure! Why not. Generative AI might be guzzling energy and drastically worsening carbon emissions in the process, but we get... a fake billionaire nugget press. Will somebody please make it make sense?

Mixed Reactions

The top comments on the video were overwhelmingly positive.

"Whoa!" wrote one impressed Instagram user. "That's exciting!!"

But other Instagram users were more skeptical.

"Second richest man in the world spending his [research & development] money on this," commented one user, seemingly incredulous of Meta's resource allocation.

"How many artists did you steal from to train your AI?" asked another netizen. A fair question, given that Zuck recently drew criticism for declaring that "individual creators or publishers tend to overestimate the value of their specific content."

Looking Ahead

In a press release, Meta characterized Movie Gen as an "advanced and immersive storytelling suite of models" with "four capabilities: video generation, personalized video generation, precise video editing, and audio generation."

But the chicken nugget promo aside, there's no set release date for the tool.

"We aren't ready to release this as a product anytime soon," Meta's chief product officer Chris Cox wrote in a Threads post, "but we wanted to share where we are since the results are getting quite impressive."

Or, alternatively, Meta wants its shareholders to know that a competitor to OpenAI's Sora model is in the works — and that Zuck can leg press copious amounts of chicken nuggets.

