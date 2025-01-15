Nothing to seed here.

Laser Focus

Years after blaming California wildfires on "Jewish space lasers," big-brained congresswoman Marjorie Taylor Greene is complaining about the government not being able to control the most recent blazes using weather control technology that she seems to conjure up from her imagination.

"Why don’t they use geoengineering like cloud seeding to bring rain down on the wildfires in California?" the Georgia Republican wrote in a post on X-formerly-Twitter. "They know how to do it."

While it's unclear exactly which "they" the QAnon-supporting congresswoman is referring to, you could easily wager a guess based on the absolutely deranged things she's said in the past about immigrants, Jews, and Muslims.

Beyond claiming that a secret cabal of powerful Jewish families orchestrated California's 2018 blazes in tandem with Pacific Gas & Electric, Greene was also censured by the House Ethics Committee in 2021 for "repeatedly [fanning] the flames of racism, antisemitism, LGBTQ hate speech, Islamophobia, anti-Asian hate, xenophobia, and other forms of hatred."

Strangely enough, the bigoted Georgian also suggested last year that the United States use "space lasers" to keep out undocumented immigrants. The woman can't decide, apparently, whether such lasers are good or bad — or maybe it's a "lasers for me but not for thee"-type situation.

Clear Skies

Whatever the case may be, Greene is now promoting a different side of the government weather control conspiracy theory: that dubious technologies like cloud-seeding are able to radically change the weather, making it do whatever the people in charge want it to do.

The reality, of course, is nowhere near that simple.

"Cloud seeding adds small particles to the atmosphere to attempt to promote rainfall, but to form clouds and rain you need enough water in the atmosphere," John Marsham, an atmospheric scientist at England's University of Leeds, told Newsweek. "The fires in California are due to the ongoing drought; there simply isn't enough water in the air. Cloud seeding would be useless."

These nascent technologies, which have drawn both optimism and scrutiny, have achieved patchy results at best over decades of experimentation. Moreover, as University of Reading atmospheric scientist Maarten Ambaum told the magazine, there's no indication that they'd even be helpful in Los Angeles.

"Cloud seeding is unlikely to be applicable to help wildfires, even if suitable clouds were present at the right location," Ambaum told Newsweek. "Cloud seeding in clouds over wildfires is likely ineffective and possibly dangerous to the pilots of the seeding aircraft."

The community note on the X post where she made her idiotic dogwhistle of a suggestion put it even better.

"If there are no clouds," the note reads, "there is nothing to seed."

More on weather conspiracy theories: Congressman Asks FEMA Head If She’s Controlling Weather, Sending Hurricanes to Trump Voters’ Homes