"Why would anybody want to bring harm to the American people?"

Rainmaker

In an apparent attempt to dispel hurricane misinformation, a member of Congress asked the head of FEMA outright if she controls the weather.

As spotted by Mediaite, Illinois Democrat Rep. Raja Krishnamoorthi used part of his time during a recent Congressional hearing to highlight how outrageous right-wing conspiracy theories can be.

During the performance, Krishnamoorthi asked Federal Emergency Management Agency Director Deanne Criswell if there was any truth to preposterous theories that a atmospheric research facility in Alaska has the ability to "control" weather using only one's mind.

"One of the conspiracy theories out there is that somehow FEMA controls the weather," the Illinois congressman asked. "And I assume that you as the administrator do not control the weather, right?"

"I do not control the weather," Criswell responded, with a hint of resignation.

BlasFEMA

Unfortunately, the FEMA director herself has become the subject of right-wing ire in the aftermath of hurricanes Milton and Helene after a supervisor with the agency told employees to "avoid" houses that had Donald Trump signs in the yard for fear of political violence.

Though that supervisor was summarily fired, the incident sparked a firestorm among conservatives alleging the government was intentionally ignoring Trump supporters for partisan purposes. As outraged as anyone else, Criswell authorized an independent investigation into allegations of political bias within FEMA — but the damage was already done.

Blame Game

Though he didn't address those smears directly, Krishnamoorthi seemed to reference the heart of the matter when asking Criswell if she was "directing" severe weather against political opponents or building FEMA camps to "detain individuals or enact martial law."

"Why would anybody want to bring harm to the American people?" the FEMA director mused.

Though she was stoic in the face of Krishnamoorthi's intentionally outlandish line of questioning, Criswell was candid in interviews earlier in the year about how misinformation was making FEMA's job harder as it worked to respond to the devastation caused by hurricanes Helene and Milton.

"It’s absolutely the worst that I have ever seen," the disaster czar told reporters in October, per the New York Times.

In a press release about the stunt, Krishnamoorthi thanked the FEMA director for humoring his unusual line of questioning.

"Dangerous misinformation like we have seen in recent weeks undermines the government’s efforts to aid those in need," he said. "I’m grateful for Administrator Criswell coming before the committee to put to rest these damaging rumors."

More on weather weirdos: Meteorologists Are Getting Death Threats From Insane Hurricane Conspiracy Theorists