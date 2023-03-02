"She sleeps with me. I take care of her."

Spiritual Girlfriend

It's a truly macabre story of love long after death.

A 26-year-old man in Peru was just caught lugging around the mummified remains of a person who died many centuries ago, tucked inside a food delivery cooler bag.

According to Agence France-Presse, the mummy is between 600 and 800 years old, dating back to the ancient Inca civilization.

Police initially approached the man, Julio Cesar Bermejo, for drinking in public with his friends. But the mummified remains of what Bermejo referred to as "Juanita," his "spiritual girlfriend," quickly caught their attention.

Mummy Waifu

As it turns out, the body, wrapped in blankets and unceremoniously tucked into the small delivery bag, was meant to keep him and his friends' company.

"At home, she’s in my room," he told the press in a video, as quoted by AFP. "She sleeps with me. I take care of her."

According to Bermejo, the mummy was in his family's possession for almost 30 years.

The artifact is now in possession of the Ministry of Culture, where it will hopefully be better taken care of.

In fact, "Juanita" isn't even a woman.

"It’s not a Juanita, it’s a Juan," a ministry official told AFP, explaining that the mummy appears to be the remains of a 45-year-old man.

READ MORE: Peru’s police arrest man carrying a mummy in food delivery bag [AFP]



