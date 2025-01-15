"Must be weighing very heavy on you knowing you contributed to this."

Wasting Water

Internet personality and socialite Khloe Kardashian has come under fire after criticizing Los Angeles mayor Karen Bass for cutting the city's fire department's budget — after wasting an egregious amount of water herself.

In an Instagram story last week, Kardashian responded to a December video of LA Fire Department Chief Kristin Crowley telling local Fox affiliate Fox11 that the budget cuts impacted firefighters' abilities to fight the devastating wildfires hammering the area for over a week now.

"I stand by YOU Chief Crowley!!!!" Kardashian wrote, as quoted by BuzzFeed. "You spoke the truth and you had tears in your eyes because I can tell you didn’t even want to say that but it was THE TRUTH."

"Thank you for being honest," she added. "Mayor Bass, you are a joke!!!!"

But the internet's reaction to her lashing out was swift, with netizens quickly pointing out her and her family's astronomical water usage — a glaring double standard, highlighting the uber-wealthy's well-documented disregard for limits imposed to prevent a disaster, while the less privileged are left with devastation in the wake of the wildfires.

"They are the reason the city has no water for the common people but have the nerve to criticize the mayor smh," wrote one X-formerly-Twitter user.

Sit Down

In 2022, Kardashian's sister Kim Kardashian was accused of violating drought restrictions, going over the limit by a whopping 232,000 gallons, as the LA Times reported at the time. Khloe Kardashian's home in the hills behind Santa Monica also went over the limit by an astonishing 101,000 gallons.

In a sense, the discourse is symbolic; Bass has claimed that previous water reductions were unrelated to the ongoing wildfire emergency.

"I think if you go back and look at the reductions that have been made, there were no reductions that would have impacted the situation we were dealing with over the last couple of days," she told reporters on January 9.

In an apparent attempt to side with firefighters, Khloe Kardashian published a formally-written statement on X on Friday, saying that she wanted to "take a moment to express my deepest gratitude and admiration for all of you who have been working tirelessly over the past few days to combat the fires in California."

"Thank you for your bravery, for your sacrifices, and for your steadfast dedication," she wrote.

The comment section, however, has since been filled with screenshots of reports about her and her family's egregious water wastage.

"Must be weighing very heavy on you knowing you contributed to this," one user wrote. "Girl take a hiatus... It is time; there is no walking back this."

