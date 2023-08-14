"It's my love language."

Grimes A-Changin'

Electronic artist and AI enthusiast Claire "Grimes" Boucher has taken a cultural stance that just might explain her decision to procreate with Elon Musk.

"I enjoy mansplaining," Grimes tweeted matter-of-factly over the weekend. "It's my love language."

"I will gladly be talked at with pure facts for hours," she continued.

If you're confused by Grimes' apparent definition of mansplaining you're not alone. Defined by Urban Dictionary as "when unsolicited advice or direction is given to a woman by a man in a condescending manner," the biggest distinction between mansplaining and regular explaining is, to most people, the patronizing tone — a distinction the Canadian-born recording artist seemed to miss.

As some replies noted, what Grimes described in her tweet sounds more like "info-dumping," a term often used in the neurodivergent and autistic communities to describe the way many people will over-share information about topics that interest them or on which they're knowledgable.

"Maybe I mean that," Grimes admitted, adding that she refers to the concept as "lore dumping."

She recounted that someone she'd been speaking to — no word on whether it was Musk, since they've been hanging out again — "super apologized for talking for like 4 hours" about biotechnology and she wanted to reassure them that she was interested in the topic and, moreover, the conversation was "totally socially acceptable."

Behind The Scenes

While it's debatable whether info-dumping is "totally socially acceptable," the revelation does provide us with another interesting look into the psyche of the South African billionaire's best-known baby mama — especially after learning more about their relationship in back-to-back media accounts.

Last week, Grimes confessed in an off-the-cuff Wired interview that she and Musk had had a "big, long conversation" about "the trans thing," an apparent reference to her ex's repeated attacks online against trans people. Her takeaway: that the South African billionaire and father of 10 children, two of them by her, was just concerned about wokeness and fertility.

"I was like, OK, you don’t hate trans people, you hate woke culture. I get that it can be annoying, and you have concerns about the fertility thing," the artist said. "So let’s figure it out, because there’s a lot of fertility tech that could be innovated that would help trans people have kids."

Soon after that interview was published, another tasty morsel of gossip dropped via an excerpt from a new biography: that Musk closed his eyes and took his hands off the wheel of his Tesla while driving on Autopilot during one of the pair's first dates. On that same date, Musk reportedly tested the artist's knowledge of "Lord of the Ring" lore, and she apparently passed with flying colors.

Whether any of that aforementioned counts as either "mansplaining" or "info-dumping" is up to the reader, but we must admit: this latest revelation does make the whole Grimes-Musk saga make a lot more sense.

