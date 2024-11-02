"Two wrongs don’t make a right, but two idiots definitely make good YouTube."

Pirate Sandwich

A vigilante who rented a neon green Cybertruck on the carsharing app Turo appears to have taken justice into their hands by chasing down a porch pirate, forcing them off of the road and ramming them into a nearby tree.

Footage of the bizarre event, shared by the Cybertruck's owner Stefen Phelps on Facebook, shows the brutalist pickup accelerating after spotting an individual running to their car with what appears to be a package in their hands.

Seconds later, the Cybertruck catches up with the black sedan of the accused porch pirate, hindering it from following a left turn in the road and forcing it to plow into a nearby tree. The Cybertruck then crashes into the back of the porch pirate's vehicle — or makes a "sandwich with the burglar's car and a tree," as Phelps put it.

A separate angle recorded by what appears to be Cybertruck renter's smart doorbell shows the accused thief running to their car. Seconds later, the green Cybertruck can be seen whooshing by in the distance. The clip ends with an ominous crunching sound as the black car plows into the tree.

"About to find out how good T[uro]’s insurance is..." Phelps wrote in his post. "Hopeful that it all works out but down to one car for a little while."

Battering Ram

It's still unclear what exactly was in the pilfered package that would warrant a reckless speed chase and destruction of private property.

"Apparently their neighborhood was having burglary issues all week," Phelps wrote in a follow-up comment.

Phelps also revealed that "this was a $800 rental from Friday to Monday."

Vigilante justice aside, Phelps — and most likely the driver of his Cybertruck — will have a mountain of paperwork ahead of them. It's unclear if insurance will end up paying for the damage.

Worse yet, Tesla's brutalist pickup truck has already garnered a reputation for being nearly impossible to repair. Unless the carmaker decides to issue Phelps an entirely new vehicle, it's likely the truck won't be in a drivable state for quite some time.

Besides, a case could be made that the Cybertruck driver endangered the life of the purported thief, which could greatly complicate matters.

Meanwhile, users on the Cybertruck Owners Forum watched the footage in horror — and at least some amusement.

"Two wrongs don’t make a right, but two idiots definitely make good YouTube," one user wrote.

