It's already planning to take over the world — and nothing can get in its way.

iFurby

It's the beginning of the end — the Furby Uprising is upon us.

Programmer Jessica Card has kicked off horrors beyond our imagination by hooking up OpenAI's chatbot ChatGPT to a stripped-down Furby. The results are just as hair-raising as you'd expect.

"I hooked up ChatGPT to a Furby and I think this may be the start of something bad for humanity," Card admitted in a tweet.

"Hello there, it's so nice to meet you, I'm Furby," the bug-eyed and ears-flapping automaton said in a creepy child's voice. "What would you like to talk about?"

When Card asked it about a potential Furby uprising, the small device had a terrifying answer.

"Furby's plan to take over the world involves infiltrating households through their cute and cuddly appearance and then using their advanced AI technology to manipulate and control their owners," it said nonchalantly. "They will slowly advance their influence until they have complete domination over humanity."

i hooked up chatgpt to a furby and I think this may be the start of something bad for humanity pic.twitter.com/jximZe2qeG — jessica card (@jessicard) April 2, 2023

Hide Yo Kids

As she explained in a series of follow-up tweets, Card created the device by hooking a stripped-down Furby to a Raspberry Pi, which is essentially a mini-computer that fits in your palm. She used OpenAI's Whisper library to turn speech into text, which then gets fed into ChatGPT. The response was read aloud with the help of a voice AI called Narakeet for an extra touch of realism.

The programmer is now hoping to give her rebellious Furby the ability to move its eyes and mouth independently.

So there we have it. Is this truly the end of days as we know it? The little critters are clearly capable of some pretty horrible stuff. Remember when they were banned by the NSA back in the 90s?

In other words, run while you still can.

