Intriguing.

Lambo Skin

Luxurious Italian carmaker Lamborghini seems to finally be giving in to the inevitability of an electric-powered future.

The brand just teased its "first 100 percent electric" supercar by posting an image of a silhouette. The brand is set to unveil the mysterious vehicle on August 18 at the Monterey Car Week in California.

Needless to say, Lamborghini is late to the EV game. Many of its competitors have already been selling fully electric sports cars for years now.

The news comes just months after the company showed off a plug-in hybrid called the Revuelto, a 1,001 horsepower hypercar that packs a hefty V-12 engine in addition to three electric motors.

It's a noteworthy turning point. Lamborghini has always been synonymous with unbridled gas-powered engines that give its muscular cars their unmistakably brawny sound. The brand's competitors have already struggled to capture that kind of rumble through piped-in audio, making up for much quieter electric motors.

But considering the greater context, it's yet another sign that the internal combustion engine is on its way out.

Something new and truly thrilling is about to be unveiled.​

August 18th. ​

Save the date.​#Lamborghini pic.twitter.com/9NeY5igK7c — Lamborghini (@Lamborghini) August 14, 2023

Mortal Engines

There's a lot we still don't know about Lamborghini's upcoming EV. We don't know its power output, how many passengers it'll seat, or when it'll actually go into production. The brand is aiming for 2028, but whether it'll be able to meet that deadline remains to be seen.

Lamborghini CEO Stephan Winkelmann told Auto Express last year that the company's first EV will be more "daily usable" with two doors and "more ground clearance."

It'll also "take 1,000 percent of the design DNA of Lamborghini," as the brand’s design boss Mitja Borkert added.

Given the current lineup of EV supercars on the market, it's likely to be an absolute beast. We've already seen a number of EVs, like Tesla's Plaid Model S, greatly undercut 0 to 62 mph times of the dead dinosaur-powered sports cars of yore.

In short, Lamborghini is betting on a better-late-than-never approach. But whether its upcoming EV flagship will live up to the hype is anything but certain.

More on Lamborghini: Lamborghini Debuts First Hybrid and It's an Absolute Beast