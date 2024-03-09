Honestly, respect.

Gas Her Up

A Nebraskan scammer found a gas pump software glitch that allowed her to get tens of thousands of dollars worth of free gas — until the owners caught onto her, that is.

As Lincoln's 1011 Now local broadcaster reports, a 45-year-old woman has been charged with one count of theft after discovering a vulnerability in the gas machines at a shop called "Pump and Pantry."

Upon further investigation, the cops figured out the root of the woman's scheme: an update to the pumps' rewards management software in November 2022, allegedly made at the request of customers and staff alike.

Due to a glitch in the unnamed software, a double swipe of the rewards card would enter pumps into "demo mode," thus allowing them to dispense gas without charge.

One rewards card — the one belonging to the 45-year-old woman — had been used repeatedly to get free gas, and by tracing its information, the station's parent company, Bosselman Enterprise, was able to pinpoint her identity.

Adds Up

Though they're not entirely sure, Lincoln police told the local news station that they believe the woman used her rewards card to get free gas a total of 510 times between November 2022 and June 2023. Ultimately, it's believed that the woman pumped over 7,000 gallons worth of free fuel to the tune of more than $27,000.

Beyond just getting free gas for herself, the woman appears to have profited off the scheme as well. As another person pinpointed as a recipient of glitchy gas told the cops, the woman let at least one other person use the card to get "discounted gas" on 10 occasions, charging a total of $500 for $700 worth of gas.

That same person also told police that the woman sold the card to someone on June 1, 2023 — the same day the software glitch was fixed, the report notes.

A mix of small-town swindling meets dumb software, the tale of the Nebraska gas scammer really has it all — including that the woman allegedly sold the card to someone to pay off a car debt, and that police could not contact the man during their months-long investigation of the fuel theft because the man is now dead.

