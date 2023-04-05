"He was a generous decent human being who didn’t deserve to be killed."

Fatal Stabbing

Bob Lee, a cofounder of Cash App and former Square executive and more recently the chief product officer of cryptocurrency company MobileCoin, has died after being stabbed to death Tuesday night in downtown San Francisco, the San Francisco Chronicle reports.

Lee died of his wounds at the hospital after being found unconscious with two stab wounds to his chest. Needless to say, it's a sad day for the industry.

Jack Dorsey, former Twitter CEO and chief executive of Block, which owns Square, called the death "heartbreaking," in a post on the decentralized social media platform Nostr. "Bob was instrumental to Square and Cash App."

"Bob was a dad, the former CTO of Square where he created Cash App & CTO of Mobile Coin," Bill Barhydt, CEO of crypto company Abra, wrote in a tweet. "He was a generous decent human being who didn’t deserve to be killed."

Force of Nature

Law enforcement has yet to identify a suspect, let alone a motivation for the stabbing.

For now, tributes are pouring in.

"Bob was a force of nature," MobileCoin CEO Joshua Goldbard told Bloomberg . "Helped to birth Android and CashApp into our world."

"I will miss him every day," he added.

