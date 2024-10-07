There were "audible gasps across the plane."

Bad Daddio

Qantas Airlines had to issue an apology after airing an R-rated film starring Dakota Johnson during a flight from Sydney to Japan.

The flight's crew aired the movie to the entire aircraft following technical issues forcing the conventional entertainment system to go down.

But it didn't take long for the crew to realize their mistake: the movie, a 2023 psychological thriller called "Daddio," wasn't exactly age-appropriate for the many children on board.

"The movie was clearly not suitable to play for the whole flight and we sincerely apologize to customers for this experience," a Qantas spokesperson told The Guardian.

"All screens were changed to a family-friendly movie for the rest of the flight, which is our standard practice for the rare cases where individual movie selection isn’t possible," they added. "We are reviewing how the movie was selected."

Turn It Off

Naturally, the internet had a field day with the odd screening. One passenger on Reddit described the film as "40 minutes of penis and boobs," noting the "audible gasps across the plane."

Worse yet, even without audio, the movie turned out to be incredibly inappropriate.

"It featured graphic nudity and a lot of sexting — the kind where you could literally read the texts on screen without needing headphones," one Redditor noted.

"How is this acceptable for a major airline?" they added.

Many questions remain: why did it take so long for the movie to be taken down? Why choose an R-rated film for the entire flight in the first place?

It's unclear if the passengers will be compensated for their troubles. One Reddit user was pessimistic about their chances.

"I hope you like lounge passes," the user joked.

