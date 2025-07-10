He's not thrilled, y'all.

Expert Advice

Amid Tesla's latest CEO-flavored downturn, Elon Musk is now hurling insults at a prominent stock analyst.

Earlier in the day, Wedbush analyst and Tesla fan Dan Ives posted on X with a few stark but reasonable recommendations to keep the electric vehicle company afloat and its investors happy to boot.

Those suggestions — a new pay package, an xAI merger, and oversight on how much time Musk spends at Tesla and his outside "political endeavors" — clearly rubbed the multi-hyphenate business owner the wrong way.

"Shut up, Dan," Musk replied, glib as ever.

It's unclear which aspect of Ives' three-part suggestion list the billionaire took the most affront to, but if we had to wager a guess, we'd say that he is amply opposed to the idea of there being any outside control over his politicking.

Simple As

Though Ives didn't mention it directly in the post, he did expound in a Sunday investor note after the billionaire announced via tweet that he wants to create what he's calling the "America Party" — a protest faction against his former best friend, president Donald Trump, and his "Big Beautiful Bill."

"Very simply Musk diving deeper into politics and now trying to take on the Beltway establishment is exactly the opposite direction that Tesla investors/shareholders want him to take during this crucial period for the Tesla story," Ives wrote, per CNBC.

"While the core Musk supporters will back Musk at every turn no matter what," the analyst continued, "there is broader sense of exhaustion from many Tesla investors that Musk keeps heading down the political track."

Despite continuing to push the EV company's stock many years after Musk's personality and politics became untenable, it would appear that Ives is once again on the money when it comes to the markets — Tesla stock did indeed take a nosedive in response to the "America Party" news, and it hasn't climbed out of that hole yet.

More on Tesla: Judge Finds Tesla Has Failed to Deliver Full Self-Driving, Needs to Issue Refund