"I don’t have the luxury of infinite resources so I really need to be paid so I can secure my staff."

High and Dry

After Tesla royally screwed over a small pie business in San Jose, billionaire CEO Elon Musk has stepped in, vowing to "make things good with the bakery."

Earlier this month, a Tesla employee ordered 2,000 pies for Valentine's Day, a last-minute request that had the small business kicking into overdrive.

But then the EV maker started ignoring owner Voahangy Rasetarinera's invoices, as KRON-TV reported last week, leaving her "high and dry" — and out thousands of dollars in expenses.

After finally hearing from Tesla, the company apologized for the late payment, but doubled the order to 4,000 pies.

"Sorry to bother you again, but I’m a small business," Rasetarinera told KRON-TV. "I don’t have the luxury of infinite resources so I really need to be paid so I can secure my staff."

"I received a message back that was like 'Hey, so sorry, I don’t think we’re going to need this order anymore," she added.

No Authority

Days following the publication of the damning report, Musk stepped in, claiming that the company would "make things good."

But the damage was already done, with Rasetarinera reportedly turning down other customers to catch up with Tesla's massive order.

The incident highlights the sheer chaos going on behind the scenes at the automaker.

"Explaining to me what happened that it was miscommunication that the employee, Laura, had no authority to promise any payment," Rasetarinera told ABC affiliate KGO.

It's still unclear whether Musk will end up making good on his promise — or what his plan of action even is in the first place.

Fortunately, however, the story has a happy ending. Following the report, local residents flocked to the pie shop to support Rasetarinera and her business.

"It’s hard for these non-chain type places to survive," one local resident told a local NBC affiliate. "So I thought, I would come over and support. The pies look great."

More on Elon Musk: Truck Carrying Explosives Seen Driving Into SpaceX Launch Site