"I keep waiting for Elon to send another email and tell us they're finally done firing people."

Here's Johnny

Tesla CEO Elon Musk still isn't done making cuts to the EV maker's workforce.

After weeks of brutal layoffs, the company has sent out yet another round of notices over the weekend, Business Insider reports, showing that Tesla's existing staff is still on the chopping block.

That's after Musk slammed the company with two rounds of brutal layoffs over the last four weeks, which had already affected an estimated 20 percent of the workforce.

Now even more workers are being let go, with many posting about their severance on social media, per the report.

"After watching my team gradually slimmed down week after week since mid-April, I received the dreaded 'Hello Employee' email this Sunday afternoon," one Tesla worker wrote in an update on LinkedIn, as quoted by BI.

The Other Shoe

Morale must be at rock bottom now that entire departments have been vaporized under Musk's leadership.

"I keep waiting for Elon to send another email and tell us they're finally done firing people," one worker, who requested to stay anonymous, told BI. "We need some level of closure or a sign that we can stop worrying about losing our jobs."

Last week, news emerged that Musk had laid off senior director of EV charging Rebecca Tinucci, alongside her 500-person-strong team. The dissolution of the Tesla's Supercharger team couldn't have come at a worse time, given the company's charging standard is being adopted by a lengthy list of other carmakers in North America. Many buyers also voiced their discontent, citing Superchargers as the main reason they bought a Tesla in the first place.

Several other key executives have also since left the company.

Tesla is already in for a potentially disastrous financial year: sales are down and the company's reputation has tanked, in large part due to the CEO's own behavior. Meanwhile, Tesla's competitors are rapidly catching up.

In his email to executives last week, Musk warned that they had to become "absolutely hard core about headcount."

Musk already had a reputation for cracking the whip at Tesla — and with a greatly reduced headcount, those who remain at the company will likely have an even tougher job in the months ahead.

More on Tesla: Quaint Island Village Disgusted When Cybertruck Visits, Parks Blocking Entire Crosswalk, Then Gets Stuck on Beach